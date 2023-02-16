Girls basketball: Weather permitting, girls regional finals set tonight

Regional girls basketball championships are scheduled around the area tonight.
Mother Nature may have something to say, however.
No games have been postponed yet as regional hosts wait out the winter storm. Bureau Valley AD Brad Bickett said is now waiting until 1 p.m. to make the call on the 2A regional title game scheduled there between Princeton and Monmouth-Roseville.
Both Princeton (27-4) and Monmouth-Roseville (25-6) have set school records for wins this season. The Tigresses beat the host Storm while Mon-Rose downed Hall in Monday’s semifinals.
Princeton last won a regional in 2007 when the Tigresses advanced to the Sweet 16, falling to Stark County in the supersectionals. PHS has won seven girls regionals in school history.
Mon-Rose has never won a girls regional championship. Prior to their consolidation, Monmouth won 14 from 1980 to 2002, including a state tournament berth in 2001. Roseville won regionals in 2002 and 2003.
In other area regional finals scheduled tonight:
Putnam County hosts Newark in 1A
Annawan will face Brimfield at Wethersfield in 1A
Marquette plays Serena at Dwight in 1A
Fieldcrest plays Seneca at Wilmington in 2A
Ottawa host Geneseo in 3A
The BVEC girls tournament postponed
Tonight’ss BVEC girls tournament finals at Bradford have been postponed until Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Bradford and Neponset will play for third place at 5 p.m. followed by Malden vs. Princeton Christian Academy at 6:15 p.m. for the championship.