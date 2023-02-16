February 16, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Girls basketball: Weather permitting, girls regional finals set tonight

By Kevin Hieronymus

Regional girls basketball championships are scheduled around the area tonight.

Mother Nature may have something to say, however.

No games have been postponed yet as regional hosts wait out the winter storm. Bureau Valley AD Brad Bickett said is now waiting until 1 p.m. to make the call on the 2A regional title game scheduled there between Princeton and Monmouth-Roseville.

Both Princeton (27-4) and Monmouth-Roseville (25-6) have set school records for wins this season. The Tigresses beat the host Storm while Mon-Rose downed Hall in Monday’s semifinals.

Princeton last won a regional in 2007 when the Tigresses advanced to the Sweet 16, falling to Stark County in the supersectionals. PHS has won seven girls regionals in school history.

Mon-Rose has never won a girls regional championship. Prior to their consolidation, Monmouth won 14 from 1980 to 2002, including a state tournament berth in 2001. Roseville won regionals in 2002 and 2003.

In other area regional finals scheduled tonight:

Putnam County hosts Newark in 1A

Annawan will face Brimfield at Wethersfield in 1A

Marquette plays Serena at Dwight in 1A

Fieldcrest plays Seneca at Wilmington in 2A

Ottawa host Geneseo in 3A

The BVEC girls tournament postponed

Tonight’ss BVEC girls tournament finals at Bradford have been postponed until Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Bradford and Neponset will play for third place at 5 p.m. followed by Malden vs. Princeton Christian Academy at 6:15 p.m. for the championship.