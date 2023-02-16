Girls basketball: Princeton/Monmouth-Roseville regional championship game postponed to Friday

The Princeton Tigresses will have to wait one more night to play for the regional championship.
Bureau Valley Athletic Director Brad Bickett said tonight’s regional girls basketball championship at Bureau Valley has been postponed to Friday due to inclement weather and safety travel concerns.
Princeton (27-4) and Monmouth-Roseville (25-6) will now square off for the Class 2A crown at 7 p.m. Friday at the Storm Cellar. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Both the Tigresses and Titans have set school records for wins this season. The Tigresses beat the host Storm while Mon-Rose downed Hall in Monday’s semifinals.
Princeton last won a regional in 2007 when the Tigresses advanced to the Sweet 16, falling to Stark County in the supersectionals. PHS has won seven girls regionals in school history.
Mon-Rose has never won a girls regional championship. Prior to their consolidation, Monmouth won 14 from 1980 to 2002, including a state tournament berth in 2001. Roseville won regionals in 2002 and 2003.
Other area postponements include the Class 1A Wethersfield Regional championship (Annawan and Brimfield) and the Class 3A Ottawa Regional (Geneseo vs. Ottawa). They will now be played Friday.
All other area regional finals scheduled for tonight are still being played at this time, including:
Putnam County vs. Newark at Class 1A PC Regional
Marquette vs. Serena at Class 1A Dwight Regional
Fieldcrest vs. Seneca at Class 2A Wilmington Regional
The BVEC girls tournament postponed
Tonight’s BVEC girls tournament finals at Bradford have been postponed until Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Bradford and Neponset will play for third place at 5 p.m. followed by Malden vs. Princeton Christian Academy at 6:15 p.m. for the championship.
* The Marquette at LaMoille boys game scheduled for tonight has been canceled.