February 15, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Wrestling: Augie Christiansen, Augustus Swanson ready for state

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Augie Christiansen (left) wrestles Woodstock Marian's Fitzgerald in a 145-pound consolation semifinal at the 1A Oregon Wrestling Sectional on Saturday. Christiansen finished fourth in the event to qualify for next week's state finals

Princeton senior Augie Christiansen hopes to make his last trip to the state wrestling tournament memorable.

Freshman teammate Augustus Swanson aims to make his trip the first of more to come.

Both placed fourth at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday to advance to state, which starts Thursday at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Princeton coach Steve Amy said his Tigers will give it their best shot.

“We’re going to get them prepared as much as possible and let it fly,” he said.

Christiansen (45-5) will square off Thursday at State against Reef Pacat (44-2) a senior from Oakwood, who is a three-time medalist. Their winner draws the winner between Peotone junior Ian Kreske (36-16) and Peoria Notre Dame junior Chase Daugherty (31-6).

Christiansen went 3-2 at sectional, dropping a 3-2 decision to Yorkville Christian’s Drew Torza in the third-place match.

West Carroll's Connor Knop and Princeton's Augustus Swanson wrestle at 106 pounds at the 1A Oregon Sectional on Saturday.

Swanson (46-10) will face the No. 1 seed, Drew Sadler (47-2), a sophomore from Anna-Jonesboro atop the 106-pound bracket on Thursday. Sadler placed third at State last year.

“I want to place, and hopefully win state. I’ve got to go back to work this week and get lots of rest so I can come back strong next week,” Swanson said.

The Swanson/Sadler match feeds into the Ian Akers (39-4) of Peoria Notre Dame/Blake Arseneau (27-9) of Bishop McNamara match.

Swanson clinched his state trip by defeating West Carroll’s Connor Knop by a 8-4 decision in the semifinal wrestleback before losing to Yorkville Christian’s Aiden Larsen in the third-place match.