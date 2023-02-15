Boys basketball: Princeton falls to No. 4 in this week’s AP rankings

Princeton’s loss in the Riverton Shootout on Saturday created a stir in this week’s Associated Press Class 2A boys basketball rankings.
The Tigers (29-2), who lost to Pleasant Plains, 58-50, on Saturday, fell three spots from No. 1 to No. 4. Princeton, which bounced back with a 49-38 win over unranked Byron on Tuesday, received one first-place vote and 117 points.
Former No. 1 Fairbury Prairie Central (27-2) reclaimed its top spot with 12 first-place votes and 164 points.
Breese Central (25-4) was ranked No. 2 with three first-place votes and 143 points.
Normal U-High (22-8), which snapped Princeton’s 24-0 streak, came in at No. 3 with one first-place vote and 136 points.
After Princeton, rounding out the top 10 were No. 5 Columbia (27-3), No. 6 St. Joseph-Ogden (25-4), No. 7 Rockridge (23-4), No. 8 Pontiac (23-6), No. 9 Rockford Christian (27-2) and No. 10 Rockford Lutheran (21-9).
Pleasant Plains was unranked, but received three points with its victory over Princeton.
Decatur Lutheran (26-0) and Lisle Benet Academy (28-1) held their No. 1 rankings in Class 1A and 4A, respectively, while Metamora (27-2) gave up a share with Simeon (26-3) atop the 3A poll.