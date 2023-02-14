Girls basketball: Princeton cruises past Bureau Valley 57-26

MANLIUS – The Princeton Tigresses were handed a lopsided beatdown by state-ranked Fieldcrest last week.
They could’ve could’ve gone in two directions – hang their heads and be done, or get mad and do something about it.
They chose to do something about it when they took the court for Monday night’s Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional semifinal.
The Tigresses scored the first 20 points of the second quarter as part of a 25-0 run and cruised to 57-26 win over the host Storm to advance to Thursday’s regional championship game.
Princeton senior Olivia Gartin and coach Darcy Kepner said the Fieldcrest loss was an eye-opener.
“They exposed all of our weaknesses, so that was a good wake-up for us,” Gartin said. “The next two practices after that, we went hard and gave 100%. So I think that pushed us to do better this game.”
“I think we needed that loss. Lit a fire under our butt, had a good three days of practice, and they came ready to play tonight,” Kepner said. “You never know what those kind of games will bring out, but these girls are competitors. They wanted those games, and they knew they’d make them better.
“They needed that to kind of humble them a little bit and get back in the gym and work harder.”
Princeton (27-4) will meet Monmouth-Roseville (25-6), a 55-30 winner over Hall in the other semifinal, for the regional championship at 7 p.m. Thursday. Both teams have set school records for wins.
“We’re going to enjoy this one tonight and watch what they have out there. But I think if we play like we did tonight it’s going to be hard to beat us,” Kepner said.
“We’re ready. We were confident with the ball tonight, and we’re going to be confident again Thursday night. Bring it on,” Gartin said.
Princeton began raining 3s to start the second quarter. Gartin hit two 3s, followed by a 3 by freshman Camryn Driscoll and another 3 by Isa Ibarra as Princeton quickly ran out to 31-7 lead.
The onslaught continued with Miyah Fox’s reverse layup capping a 25-0 run with 55 seconds left in the second quarter on the way to 41-7 halftime lead.
“I think that’s the best game we’ve played for four quarters. The girls were ready from the start and played hard and got the win they deserved,” Kepner said.
“The energy was there tonight,” Gartin said.
Gartin led the Tigresses with 17 points, fueled by her red-hot shooting behind the arc with three 3s in the first half. Freshman Keighley Davis had 12 points, Fox seven, Driscoll six and Ibarra and Erin May five each.
Bureau Valley lost sophomore starter Taylor Neuhalfen to a knee injury just 40 seconds into the game. The Storm, who broke huddle to check on their fallen teammate at the other end, seemed to deflate with her, and Princeton scored 11 straight points capped by a Gartin 3-pointer.
The Storm got within 16-7 on a basket and a later free throw by Kate Stoller. Princeton closed out the quarter on a three-point play by freshman Keely Davis on a run-out to go up 19-7.
“They blitzed us hard right off the bat. Losing Taylor, we allowed that to affect us mentally, and they took us out of our game,” BV coach Matt Wasilewski said.
“Princeton’s a good team. They force a lot of turnovers. We had a lot of unforced turnovers as well. It’s one of those horrible storms that happens sometimes, and we were on the receiving end of it.”
Stoller (10) and Kate Salisbury (nine) combined for 19 points for the Storm (15-16), which had their five-game winning streak snapped.
Monmouth-Roseville 55, Hall 30: The Red Devils saw their season end against the Titans, who led from start to finish, leading 16-4 after the first quarter and 27-16 at the half.
Hall coach TJ Orlandi said it’s not easy to have the season end and have to say goodbye to his three seniors – Promise Giacometti, Jaden Jones and Toni Newton.
“We’ve been through a lot of adversity the last couple years that probably a lot of people don’t know about,” he said. “It was tough. They mean a lot to me and will hold a special place for me and this program. I’m going to miss them.”
Newton scored 14 points in her final game to lead the Red Devils.
Mattie Gillen led the Titans with 18 points, hitting three 3-pointers, while Carmyn Huston added 14 points from the inside.