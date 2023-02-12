BCR roundup: Augie Christiansen, Augustus Swanson qualify for state

The Princeton Tigers are taking two wrestlers to the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament.
Senior Augie Christiansen (145) and freshman Augustus Swanson (106) made their way through Saturday’s wrestlebacks at the Class 2A Oregon Sectional to advance with fourth-place finishes.
Sophomore Cade Odell saw his first year end just one match from advancing, falling in triple overtime at 285 pounds.
Ace Christiansen, a sophomore 132-pounder, also did not advance.
At Clinton: St. Bede’s trio of Ryan Migliorini (195), Jake Migliorini (182) and Garrett Connelly (160) all lost at the Class 2A Sectional and saw their season come to an end.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pleasant Plains 58, Princeton 50: The Cardinals led from start to finish to knock off the No. 1 ranked Tigers in the final game of the Coaches for Cancer Riverton Shootout Saturday night.
Grady Thompson led the Tigers (28-2), which just moved back atop the 2A rankings this week, with 18 points on 5-14 shooting, and five rebounds.
Kolten Monroe had 14 points and Korte Lawson added 11 points. Teegan Davis, who had 29 points Friday night, was limited to two points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Zach Powell, who scored his 1,000th-career point Friday, led Plains with 20 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bureau Valley 60, IVC 45: The Storm punched their ticket home for semifinal play with a quarterfinal win over the hosts Grey Ghosts on Saturday night.
Tied at 10 after the first quarter, BV got its offense going in the second quarter behind the shooting of Taylor Neuhalfen with nine points. The Storm hit 26 of 32 free throws for the game to put the game away.
BV was led by Neuhalfen and Kate Salisbury with 22 points each.
The Storm (15-15), who have won five straight will now face Princeton on Monday at the Storm Cellar.