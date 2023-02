The postseason for girls basketball starts today.

No. 5 Hall gets things started with a 1 p.m. tip at home against No. 10 Kewanee in the Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional.

In another play-in game for Bureau Valley Regional, the No. 9 Storm play at No. 6 Chillicothe IVC at 6 p.m.

In 1A, No. 6 St. Bede hosts No. 11 DePue in a play-in game for the Putnam County Regional at 2 p.m.