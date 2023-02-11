Girls basketball: Hall sends seniors on with home win, advances to regional semifinals

SPRING VALLEY - TJ Orlandi was disappointed his Hall girls basketball team lost its Senior Night game last week.
He wanted to give his three seniors a better sendoff. On Saturday, he got it.
The Red Devils defeated Three Rivers rival Kewanee for the third time this season, 52-37, dominating early and finishing fast to advance to Monday’s semifinals at Bureau Valley against No. 3 seed Monmouth-Roseville (24-6) at 7:30 p.m.
“Just really happy for our seniors. We lost by two to Bureau Valley. Just not the way we wanted them to go out,” Orlandi said. “Once we found out we were going to get another home game, I was kind of happy to get them out of here with a win which we did.
“Now we get to advance to Bureau Valley and play a really good team. But I’d rather be in that spot than going home. Just happy for the kids, happy for our seniors and glad to be playing Monday.”
One of those happy seniors is Jaden Jones, who scored seven points and created havoc on defense with numerous steals and deflections.
“It feels good. I love playing with my team, so it’s good to keep going on,” said Jones, who describes her defensive play by “just try to get in passing zones and use my long arms and legs.”
Hall (17-13) led 12-2 after one quarter and 21-6 at the half. The Red Devils stretched their lead to 22 points by scoring the first seven points of the third quarter, including an opening 3-pointer and a basket in the post by Jones.
But like they did on Monday night at Kewanee, the Boilermakers battled back.
Kewanee outscored Hall, 23-16, in the third quarter, including a 13-0 run, and scored the first two points of the fourth quarter to close within 37-31.
“We knew they were going to come out in a man and full press and just go all out on us, because we beat them twice, home and away, so we knew they were going to try their best this time,” Jones said.
Orlandi said it was real familiar to their last meeting with the Boilermakers.
“We played them Monday and had a big third quarter. We were up 19 and the next thing, you know it was six,” he said. “You’re at halftime and you’re going, ‘It’s going to come. They’re going to start hitting some of these 3s.’ And we got out of our game plan a little bit. We had girls collapsing down on the post that we’re not supposed to do leaving people free and I think they hit five 3s in that quarter.
“But, I thought we responded well. It’s probably the best we’ve looked all year in transition. Just getting layups, attacking the basket when we get out in those advantages. At times, this year we were hesitant and we’ve talked about it. I really liked that part of it.”
That’s as close as Kewanee got as Hall blew the game open with a 12-0 run to open up a 49-31 lead. Toni Newton scored twice and Promise Giacometti once in the post and Kennedy Wozniak scored twice on the break to fuel the Red Devils’ fire.
McKenna Christiansen led Hall with 13 points, Newton had 12, Wozniak had 10 and Promise Giacometti added nine.
Sophomore Mya Dearing led Kewanee (9-23) with eight points.
Hall moves on to the regional semifinals to face Monmouth-Roseville .
“We’re going to play hard, I know that and try our best,” Jones said. “They’re going to be tough, but I believe in our team. We play hard all the time. I just know that we’re going to try our best no matter what we do.”