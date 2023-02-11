Boys basketball: No. 1 Princeton returns to Riverton, will face Pleasant Plains

The Princeton Tigers, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, are taking their show to the Riverton Shootout on Saturday.
The Tigers (28-1) will face Pleasant Plains (21-6) in the showcase game at Riverton at 7:30 p.m. the last of six games scheduled for the day.
The Tigers reclaimed their No. 1 ranking in Class 2A this week. With a win, they will record the second most wins in school history, overtaking the 1953-54 state squad that reached the Sweet 16 and finished 28-4.
Unranked Pleasant Plains is a member of the Sangamo Conference. The Cardinals are two-time state state champions, winning in 2000 and 2002, including a semifinal win over Bureau Valley.
The Shootout will also feature Eureka (21-5), the No. 2 seed in the Orion subsectional B behind Princeton, which will face Class 1A No. 3 ranked team Jacksonville Route (23-2) at 4:30 p.m.
Princeton is 0-2 in two previous appearances at Riverton. The 2010 Princeton team, a sectional finalist, lost to Breese Central, 50-37. The next year, Princeton’s 2011 regional champions, lost to the host Rockets, 54-41.
In other games in the Shootout:
El Paso-Gridley (13-13) will play Lanark Eastland (15-13) at noon
Dwight (13-14) will play Riverton (9-19) at 1:30 p.m.
Class 1A No. 9 Catlin Salt Fork (24-2) will play New Berlin (23-5) at 3 p.m.
Williamsville (19-6) will face Pinckneyville (24-4) at 6 p.m.
Riverton High School is located at 841 N. 3rd Street in Riverton.