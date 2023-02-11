BCR Roundup: Princeton, St. Bede wrestlers fall at sectionals

Princeton and St. Bede wrestlers will compete in Saturday’s wrestlebacks to try to earn a state tournament berth.
At Oregon: All four Princeton wrestlers – Augustus Swanson (106), Ace Christiansen (132), Augie Christiansen (145) and Cade Odell (285) – lost Friday in the Class 1A Oregon Sectional
Swanson won his first match by fall in 46 seconds before losing to Riverdale’s Dean Wainwright by 8-5 decision. He will face Rock Falls’ Josiah Tarbill.
Ace Christiansen was pinned in his first match by Sandwich’s Miles Corder at 4:00 and will wrestle Harvard’s Marques Merida.
Augie Christiansen received a first-round bye before losing by 6-4 decision to Drew Torza of Yorkville Christiansen. He will face Orion’s Mason Anderson.
Odell pinned Mendota’s Angil Serrano in 5:38 before losing by 13-4 major decision to Fulton’s Braiden Damhoff. Odell will wrestle Alden-Hebron’s Jesse Ambrust.
At Clinton: St. Bede’s trio of wrestlers lost by fall Friday in the Class 1A Clinton Sectional.
Garrett Connelly (160) was pinned by Connor Griffin of Camp Point Central at 0:45 and will face Canton’s Danny Murphy.
Jake Migliorini (182) was pinned TJ Connor of Tremont at 0:54 and will wrestle Quincy Notre Dame’s Taylin Scott.
Ryan Migliorini, received a first-round bye, but was pinned by Brody Cuppernell of St. Thomas More at 1:33 and will face U-High’s Joe Hunt.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kewanee 57, Hall 49: Mac Resetich scored 30 points, but the Red Devils fell in Three Rivers East play at Kewanee Friday.
The Red Devils trailed by eight points at halftime, but rallied to tie the game by the end of the third quarter before being outscored 21-13 in the fourth quarter.
Blaise Lewis scored 22 points and Brady Clark 20 for the Boilermakers.
Indian Creek 56, LaMoille 55: Jeff Probst made a pair of free throws with 1.3 seconds left to lift the Timberwolves to victory in a Little Ten Conference game in LaMoille Friday.
Logan Dober had 16 points and six rebounds, Tyler Billhorn contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Eli Keighin added 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Putnam County 56, Henry-Senachwine 39: Austin Mattingly scored 18 points to lead the Panthers to a Tri-County Conference victory on senior night in Granville.
Jackson McDonald had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds for PC.
GIRLS WRESTLING
At Geneseo: Putnam County-Hall’s Bailey Herr (170) won her first match by pin and her quarterfinal by 10-3 decision. She will face Joliet Catholic’s Nydia Martinez in the semifinals.
Princeton’s Heather Heider (170) won her first match by decision before losing by pin in the quarterfinals. She was eliminated with a loss via pin in the wrestlebacks.
Princeton’s Isabella Gibson (145) and Putnam County-Hall’s Ella Irwin (190) lost their first two matches to get knocked out.