BCR 2023 regional girls basketball preview

Here’s a look at regional girls basketball tournaments for Bureau Valley, DePue, Hall, LaMoille, Princeton, Putnam County, St. Bede and other area teams
At Bureau Valley (2A)
Team to beat: Princeton (26-4).
Look out for: Monmouth-Roseville (24-6).
Pairings: Sat., Feb. 11 - Game 1: (9) Bureau Valley (14-15) at (6) Chillicothe IVC (12-16), 6 p.m. Game 2: (10) Kewanee (9-22) at (5) Hall (16-13), 2 p.m. Mon., Feb. 13 - Game 3: (2) Princeton vs. Winner 1, 6 p.m. Game 4: (3) Monmouth-Roseville vs. Winner 2, 7:30 p.m. Thu., Feb. 16 - Championship: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.
At a glance: Princeton has set a school record for wins with 26. To win one more and have a shot at the regional title will require beating a team (Bureau Valley) for the fourth time this year on its home court or facing a team (IVC) which knocked them out of last year’s semifinals and whom they beat by just 3 points last week. ... “Going into regionals we are excited and confident that we can compete with anyone. We also know that it will be no easy task,” PHS coach Darcy Kepner said. “Each team in the regional is a competitive and a well-coached team that will challenge us. We aren’t taking anything for granted and working to prepare each day. Our kids have talked about winning a regional as their goal all year. We have to continue to work at practice and take one game at a time and hopefully we can meet that goal of being regional champs.” ... The Tigresses enter postseason off an 83-39 loss at No. 7 Fieldcrest on Thursday. ... Hall will square off against a Kewanee team it just beat 51-47 on Monday, coach TJ Orlandi’s first win at Kewanee in six years as JV/varsity coach. “We know we’re in for a battle and it’s always tough to beat any team three times in a season, let alone a conference team,” Orlandi said. “I’m glad we get one more game at home but at the end of the day, you just have to go out and play and the team that executes will win. When healthy this year, we’ve played pretty well against some solid competition.” ... The Storm are heating up at the right time, winning four straight heading into the postseason, including a 26-24 win at Hall last week, and eight of its last 10. They need to win one more to make it back to their home court. “Without a doubt, the ladies have been playing much better basketball and have much more confidence in themselves this time. We are definitely focused on keeping the season going,” BV coach Matt Wasilewski said. The Storm have played every team in the regional and Wasilewski said no team would be considered an “easy out.” ... Mon-Rose, runner-up in the TRAC West behind sub-sectional No. 1 seed Sherrard, has won eight out its last 10. ... Hall seeks its first regional since winning four straight from 2016-19. ... Princeton last won regional in 2007, when it advanced to the Sweet 16. That team held the previous school record for wins with 24.
Last year’s regional finals: Sherrard 45, IVC 28; Rockridge 56, Mon-Rose 37.
BCR pick: Princeton over Mon-Rose.
Next: The regional winner advances to the Rockridge Sectional to play the Stanford Olympia winner (Deer Creek-Mackinaw is 1 seed) on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.
At Putnam County (1A)
Team(s) to beat: (2) Putnam County (21-9), (3) Newark (21-7).
Pairings: Sat., Feb. 11 - Game 1: (10) Henry-LW (4-24) at (9) Midland (8-22), 1 p.m. Game 2: (11) DePue (8-15) at (6) St. Bede (8-20), 2 p.m. Mon., Feb. 13 - Game 3: (2) Putnam County vs. Winner 1, 6 p.m. Game 4: (3) Newark vs. Winner 2, 7:30 p.m. Thu., Feb. 16 - Championship: Winners 3-4, 7 p.m.
At a glance: Newark just scored a 32-19 win on the Panthers’ home court Wednesday in a probable title-game preview. PC coach Jared Sale said the regular season matchup would be a “chess match” in which neither team wanted to show much. “My initial thought was I absolutely do not like having to see them twice in 10 days,” Sale said. “The more I thought about it, I actually like it a little better. It really gives you a chance to see what they’re going to do against you. Part of our job as a coaching staff is to find a way to exploit things we see and make some adjustments.” However, Sale is not looking past the semifinal game against either Henry or Midland. The Panthers have beaten Henry twice and Midland three times. Last year, PC beat Midland three times in the regular season before losing to the Timberwolves in the regional. “You just never know when you have to play a team that many times,” Sale said. “All it takes is one bad night by you or one good one for them.” ... St. Bede ended the regular season on a high note with a 44-42 win over Ridgeview. The Bruins, who reached the regional finals last year, would have to get past DePue and Newark to return.
Last year’s regional finals: Newark 64, St. Bede 35
BCR pick: Newark over PC.
Next: The regional winner advances to the Serena Sectional to play the Des Plaines winner (Willows Academy is 1 seed) on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m.
Other area regionals
At Amboy (1A): Team to beat - (1) Amboy (24-4).
At Dwight (1A): Team to beat - (1) Serena (22-8). Area teams: (4) Marquette (15-16).
At Polo (1A): Team to beat - (2) Orangeville (24-4). Area teams: (11) Newman (7-22).
At Wethersfield (1A): Team to beat - (2) Brimfield (20-9). Area teams: (3) Annawan (22-7), (6) Wethersfield (19-12).
At Aledo (2A): Team to beat - (1) Sherrard (20-6). Other area teams: (8) Orion (15-16), (11) Rockridge (3-20).
At Aurora (2A): Team to beat - (1) Woodstock Marian (22-7). Area teams: (11) Mendota (5-24).
At Savanna (2A): Team to beat - (2) Stillman Valley (25-6). Area teams: (6) Rock Falls (17-13), (9) Erie-Prophetstown (11-18).
At Williamsfield (2A): Team to beat - (1) Fieldcrest (28-3). Other area teams: (4) Seneca (21-9).
At Dixon (3A): Team to beat - (1) Dixon (26-5). Other area teams: (7) Sterling (3-26).
At Ottawa (3A): Team to beat - (1) Geneseo (25-6). Other area teams: (4) Ottawa (24-6), (6) La Salle-Peru (16-13), (9) Streator (4-27).