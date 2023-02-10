Wrestling: Princeton, St. Bede wrestlers compete for state berths

Wrestlers from Princeton and St. Bede will compete for state berths in Class 1A sectionals, starting Friday.
Princeton sends four wrestlers to Oregon, including 145-pound regional champion Augie Christiansen. He’s joined by his brother, Ace, who placed third at the Polo Regional, and regional runner-ups freshman Augustus Swanson at 106 and sophomore Cade Odell at 285.
The freshman Swanson (38-6) will meet sophomore Kyan Gunderson (34-9) of Richmond-Burton.
Ace Christiansen (38-10), a sophomore, will tangle with Miles Corder (39-9), a junior from Sandwich in his first match. Christiansen was a state qualifier last year.
The senior Augie Christiansen (42-3) drew a first-round bye. He will draw the winner between Drew Torza (31-14), a senior from Yorkville Christian, and Mason Lampe (29-10), a junior from Marengo.
Odell (27-8), a sophomore first-year wrestler, will open with Mendota sophomore Angel Serrano (3-1).
St. Bede also sends a pair of brothers to the Clinton Sectional. Seniors Ryan Migliorini was the Kewanee Regional champion at 195 pounds. Sophomore Jake Migliorini, who placed third, at regional, will compete at 182.
Ryan Migliorini (34-9) will receive a first-round bye and draw the winner between Brody Cuppernell of St. Thomas More (36-4) and Logan Peterson (18-23) of PORTA.
Jake Migliorini (32-17) will face TJ Connor (37-6), a senior from Tremont.
The Bruins gained a third competitor when Garrett Connelly (25-22) was added to the field as the 160-pound alternate having placed fourth at regional. He will face Camp Point Central senior Connor Griffin (33-11).
Girls sectional
Princeton will be represented by three wrestlers at the Geneseo girls sectional - Heather Heider, Josie Leone and Izzy Gibson. Sectional competition runs Friday through Saturday.