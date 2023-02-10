Boys basketball: Princeton, Hall assigned to Bureau Valley Regional

Princeton drew the No. 1 subsectional seed for the Orion boys sectional on Thursday.
Now the Class 2A No. 1 ranked Tigers (27-1) know the starting point of their path in the postseason which they hope leads them to Champaign.
As expected, the Tigers were assigned to the Class 2A Bureau Valley Regional on Friday. They will await the winner of the Saturday, Feb. 18 quarterfinal between No. 10 Bureau Valley at No. 8 Hall in semifinal play on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.
The second quarterfinal sends No. 11 IVC to No. 7 Kewanee. Their winner will face No. 4 Stillman Valley at 7:30 p.m. in the regional semifinals.
The winner of the Bureau Valley Regional will face the winner of the Savanna West Carroll Regional on Tuesday, Feb 28 at 7 p.m. Farmington is the top seed there.
In 1A, No. 10 St. Bede and No. 15 DePue were sent to the Midland Regional. The Bruins will host No. 11 Woodland while the Little Giants will play at No. 4 Midland on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The winner of the St. Bede/Woodland game will face No. 1 Marquette at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Little Giants will face the winner of the play-in game between No. 12 Henry at No. 6 Newark at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.
No. 1 Ottawa Marquette was also assigned to the Midland Regional while No. 3 Putnam County went to the Dwight Regional, hosting No. 13 South Holland Unity Christian on Saturday, Feb. 18.
LaMoille was assigned to the Class 1A AFC Regional and will play at No. 5 Earlville on Wednesday, Feb. 22.