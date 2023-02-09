Softball: Princeton’s Isa Ibarra takes her swing for Black Hawk College

With an eye on her senior season at Princeton High School, Isa Ibarra is taking a swing at her future.
Ibarra signed to play for Black Hawk College on Wednesday to continue her career after taking her last swings for PHS.
She was sold on Black Hawk from its first pitch.
“I picked Black Hawk because they’re getting a brand new turf baseball-softball facility and they’re building a new science building which will be my major,” she said.
Ibarra is excited to play for Black Hawk coach Tarah Rayos, who she said “is young and determined” and reminds her of the female role models she’s had at PHS.
Ibarra is itching to get back to the diamond after missing her junior year with an ACL injury to her knee.
“I’m so excited, especially since I missed my junior one. So I’m just going to give it my all for this one,” she said.
Ibarra also plays volleyball for PHS and is a member of the Tigresses’ Three Rivers East champion basketball team. Two other members of that team have recently committed to play collegiately with Olivia Gartin going to Sauk Valley (basketball) and Maria Hobson going to Monmouth College (soccer).