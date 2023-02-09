Boys basketball: Princeton draws No. 1 subsectional seed

No. 1 ranked Princeton, as expected, drew the top seed for the Orion subsectional B.

The Tigers (27-1) are pegged for the Bureau Valley Regional and to be paired with No. 4 Stillman Valley (17-9).

Eureka (20-5) drew the No. 2 seed and will go to the Byron Regional, where the host Tigers (17-8) are the No. 3 seed.

Winnebago (16-11), which beat Byron early in the season, came in behind the Tigers at No. 5. Winnebago has lost to Stillman Valley.

The regional pairings will be announced by the IHSA at 4 p.m. Friday.

Here are how the seeds played out based on coaches’ rankings:

1 Princeton (27-1)

2 Eureka (20-5)

3 Byron (17-8)

4 Stillman Valley (17-9)

5 Winnebago (16-11)

6 Rock Falls (11-16)

7 Kewanee (13-12)

8 Hall 9-18

9 Mendota 8-22

10 Bureau Valley (7-21)

11 Chillicothe IVC (5-22)

12 Oregon (8-19)

Projected regional assignments

At Bureau Valley> 1 Princeton (27-1), 4 Stillman Valley (17-9), 7 Kewanee (13-12), 8 Hall 9-18, 10 Bureau Valley (7-21), 11 Chillicothe IVC (5-22)

At Byron> 2 Eureka (20-5), 3 Byron (17-8), 5 Winnebago (16-11), 6 Rock Falls (11-16), 9 Mendota 8-22, 12 Oregon (8-19)

Class 1A

Ottawa Marquette drew the No. 1 seed for the Class 1A Putnam County subsectional A. The Crusaders are pegged for the Midland Regional, where the Timberwolves are seeded No. 4.

No. 2 Serena and No. 3 PC are targeted for the Dwight Regional.

St. Bede drew the 10 seed and DePue the 15 seed and likely assignments to the Midland Regional.

LaMoille drew the 12 seed in the Class 1A Lanark subsectional B, headed by Pecatonica. The Lions are pegged for the AFC Regional. South Beloit is the other regional host.