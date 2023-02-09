Boys basketball: Evan Driscoll returns to floor 4 months after severe football injury

Evan Driscoll ended up on the bottom of a pile during Princeton’s football game on Oct. 7 against St. Bede, his leg crumpled under from the weight of another player who fell on him.

After being helped to the sideline, he told a reporter, “I think it’s broke.”

It was broke - bad. He had a Maisonneuve fracture.

He tore his ligaments in his foot and up his leg. The force of the tear of the ligament broke his fibula when it came out, his dad, Garey, said.

Four months to the day, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, once again against St. Bede, the Princeton junior made a triumphant return to the floor for the Tigers’, the then No. 2 ranked basketball team. His appearance came with much delight from his teammates, family and fans who knew his story.

“It was pretty emotional, but I think I did a pretty good job of hiding it,” he said. “When I checked in, I didn’t look back, but I could hear everybody saying my name. Because I was just trying to check in like any other normal game, seeing who I was guarding and stuff, but I could hear everybody.

“I really missed it, because I didn’t think I was going to get to play this season and if I was it was going to be deep in the playoffs. That’s what they were telling me. The fact I could come back for a home game in the regular season was cool for me.”

His mother, Courtney, didn’t think he’d make it back to basketball this season. The initial diagnosis was to sit out the basketball season and use the track season to rehab for the summer.

But here he was Tuesday night, excitingly taking the floor.

“Garey and I were both concerned, because it seemed like he was still favoring his left side. He got checked out last week and it seems as though it’s more of a mental block and strength issue, as opposed to pain. He has no pain, actually,” she said.

The Tiger Mom said it was both “exciting and scary” watching her son take the floor.

“When Evan plays, he has one speed, always full throttle. He’s an intense player, and I knew he wasn’t going to waste any time if he got the chance,” she said. “I think I had to look away a couple times. When your kid gets injured so badly, seeing them come back to play definitely hits you differently.

“I’m going to be a nervous wreck when football starts. But we are so excited for him. He’s been so patient and really a great testimony to our family. I don’t think I heard him complain once in the four months he’s been hurt and healing.”

Princeton junior Evan Driscoll made his season debut Tuesday, playing for the first time since breaking his leg in football. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Evan joked that he looked up at his mom when he checked in and “she wasn’t even looking,” because she was so nervous.

Tiger coach Jason Smith said it was a no-brainer to play Driscoll, who at times may have been a little too active cheering on one leg from the bench, when he was cleared to play.

“He’s one of the hardest-working kids and best teammates I know,” he said. “He had come to every practice and never complained once. Love his enthusiasm always.”

Driscoll’s return came with one problem - they couldn’t find his uniform shorts on such short notice when he got cleared to play.

Teammate Grady Thompson came to the rescue, offering Driscoll his shorts after he checked out of the game. The boys made a quick change of clothes in the locker room so Driscoll was dressed fully to play.

“That just shows you the kind of teammate Grady is. He came up and suggested it to me,” Smith said. “That’s the unselfishness people don’t see up in the stands, but we see as coaches. Makes us happy and joyful because they always make the right decisions. Just like on Senior Night, Teegan (Davis) stepped down for Karter (Patterson).

“Our kids are all the same way. It’s good stuff. We’ve got a good thing going over there and I’m really proud of that.”