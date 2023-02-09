February 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Boys basketball: Class 2A Orion subsectional projections

By Kevin Hieronymus
IHSA logo

Seeds will be announced this afternoon for the IHSA boys basketball subsectionals. Pairings will follow Friday afternoon.

Here are Kevin Hieronymus’ projected sub-sectional seeds for the Class 2A Orion boys subsectional A which includes locals Bureau Valley, Hall, Kewanee, Mendota and Princeton

1 Princeton (27-1)

2 Eureka (20-5)

3 Stillman Valley (17-9)

4 Winnebago (16-11)

5 Byron (17-8)

6 Kewanee (13-12)

7 Rock Falls (11-16)

8 Hall 9-18

9 Oregon 8-19

10 Mendota 8-22

11 Chillicothe IVC (5-22)

12 Bureau Valley (7-21)

Projected regional assignments

At Bureau Valley> 1 Princeton (27-1), 4 Winnebago (16-11), 6 Kewanee (13-12), 7 Rock Falls (11-16), 8 Hall 9-18, 11 Chillicothe IVC (5-22), 12 Bureau Valley (7-21)

At Byron> 2 Eureka (20-5), 3 Stillman Valley (17-9), 5 Byron (17-8), 7 Rock Falls (11-16), 9 Oregon 8-19, 10 Mendota 8-22

*Note: Byron will be on the bubble for the 4-5 seed. If it takes the 4 seed, Princeton, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, would be sent to the Byron regional and Winnebago to Bureau Valley.