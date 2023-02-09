Boys basketball: Class 2A Orion subsectional projections

Seeds will be announced this afternoon for the IHSA boys basketball subsectionals. Pairings will follow Friday afternoon.
Here are Kevin Hieronymus’ projected sub-sectional seeds for the Class 2A Orion boys subsectional A which includes locals Bureau Valley, Hall, Kewanee, Mendota and Princeton
1 Princeton (27-1)
2 Eureka (20-5)
3 Stillman Valley (17-9)
4 Winnebago (16-11)
5 Byron (17-8)
6 Kewanee (13-12)
7 Rock Falls (11-16)
8 Hall 9-18
9 Oregon 8-19
10 Mendota 8-22
11 Chillicothe IVC (5-22)
12 Bureau Valley (7-21)
Projected regional assignments
At Bureau Valley> 1 Princeton (27-1), 4 Winnebago (16-11), 6 Kewanee (13-12), 7 Rock Falls (11-16), 8 Hall 9-18, 11 Chillicothe IVC (5-22), 12 Bureau Valley (7-21)
At Byron> 2 Eureka (20-5), 3 Stillman Valley (17-9), 5 Byron (17-8), 7 Rock Falls (11-16), 9 Oregon 8-19, 10 Mendota 8-22
*Note: Byron will be on the bubble for the 4-5 seed. If it takes the 4 seed, Princeton, which is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, would be sent to the Byron regional and Winnebago to Bureau Valley.