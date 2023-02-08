February 08, 2023
Bureau County Prep Sports

Basketball: Princeton back on top 2A rankings

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

Princeton is back on top in this week’s AP Class 2A boys basketball poll.

After being bumped to No. 2 in last week’s poll following their loss to Normal U-High, the Tigers moved back to the No. 1 position they held for three weeks in this week’s rankings, which were announced today.

Princeton (27-1) received six of 14 first-place votes cast and 128 points.

Fairbury Prairie Central (25-2) received five first-place votes and 121 points to move up from No. 3 to No. 2.

The other first places went to No. 3 Breese Central (23-4), which knocked off last week’s No. 1 Columbia, with one vote (97 points) and No. 4 Normal U-High (20-7), which handed Princeton its only loss, with two (90 points).

Columbia (25-3) slipped to No. 5 with 78 points. Rounding out the top 10 are Rockford Christian (26-1), St. Joseph-Ogden (22-4), Rockridge (21-4), Pontiac (20-6) and Pinckneyville (24-3).

Decatur Lutheran gained seven first-place votes to remain No. 1 in 1A while Lisle Benet Academy (26-1) received all 12 first-place votes in 4A. Metamora (25-2), last year’s state runner-up, flipped spots with Chicago Simeon (24-3) to take over the top spot in 3A.

After being shut out last week, the Princeton girls (26-3) received 11 points to come in 11th best, just outside No. 10 Paris (25-3) with 18 points.

Quincy Notre Dame (28-1) received all 11 first-place votes (110 points) in 2A with Byron (28-4) moving up one spot to No. 3 with 83 points and Fieldcrest (27-3) also improving from one spot to No. 6 with 47 points.

The other three top-ranked girls teams retained their spots with Galena (29-1) in 1A, Nazareth (26-1) in 3A and Palatine Fremd (27-2) in 4A.