BCR roundup for Monday, Feb. 6: Kate Salisbury, BV girls top St. Bede

Kate Salisbury poured in a game-high 28 points to lead Bureau Valley to a 59-51 Three Rivers East win over St. Bede at the Storm Cellar Monday night.

Salisbury went 12 from 16 from the free throw line and had 12 boards while Kate Stoller contributed four assists and six boards for BV, which improved to 9-3 in the TRAC East and 13-15 overall.

Storm head coach Matt Wasilewski, who returned from his mother’s funeral to watch the game from the stands in the second half, praised assistant coach Bret Helms for employing a box and 1 defense on St. Bede’s Ali Bosnich to try and slow her down.

Bosnich got 17 points, but Wasilewski said that adjustment sparked the Storm defense and allowed their offense to come alive in the fourth quarter.

Hall 51, Kewanee 47: McKenna Christiansen scored 20 points, including 12 of 14 free throws, to lead Hall to a Three Rivers East victory in Kewanee. Toni Newton added 13 points for Hall (16-12, 8-4 TRC East).

Somonauk 51, DePue 14: The Little Giants fell in a Little Ten Conference game in Somonauk.