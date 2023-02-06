Notebook: Princeton’s Isa Ibarra, Mariah Hobson commit to play college sports

Isa Ibarra and Mariah Hobson have been key contributors to the success of the Princeton High School girls basketball team the past seasons, including a record 25 wins this year.

They are going to take their talents to different fields next year.

Hobson has committed to play soccer for Monmouth College. She is the reigning BCR Soccer Player of the Year.

Ibarra will be signing Wednesday to play softball for Black Hawk College. She has returned from knee injury a year ago to play volleyball and basketball this year and will be back on the diamond this spring.