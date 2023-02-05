Wrestling: Princeton advances four wrestlers to sectional

Regional champion Augie Christiansen was one of four Princeton wrestlers to advance to next week’s sectional out of Saturday’s Polo Regional held at Eastland High School in Lanark.
Christiansen, who won the 145-pound championship, advanced to the Class 1A Oregon Sectional along with regional runner-ups Augustus Swanson (106) and Cade Odell (285) and third-place finisher Ace Christiansen (132).
Kaydin Gibson finished fourth at 120 and will serve as an alternate.
The Tigers placed sixth (108.5) as a team.
Lena-Winslow (203) edged Dakota (200) for the regional team championship.
At Kewanee: St. Bede’s Ryan Migliorini (34-9) was regional champion at 195 pounds. He advances to the Clinton Sectional along with Jake Migliorini (32-17), who placed third at 182.
The Bruins placed sixth (63) as a team
Kewanee (232.5) won the regional team championship on its home mats.