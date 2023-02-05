February 04, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Wrestling: Princeton advances four wrestlers to sectional

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Augie Christiansen wrestles L-P's Zach Pocivasek on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at Princeton High School.

Princeton senior Augie Christiansen won the 145-pound regional championship at Eastland. (Scott Anderson)

Regional champion Augie Christiansen was one of four Princeton wrestlers to advance to next week’s sectional out of Saturday’s Polo Regional held at Eastland High School in Lanark.

Christiansen, who won the 145-pound championship, advanced to the Class 1A Oregon Sectional along with regional runner-ups Augustus Swanson (106) and Cade Odell (285) and third-place finisher Ace Christiansen (132).

Kaydin Gibson finished fourth at 120 and will serve as an alternate.

The Tigers placed sixth (108.5) as a team.

Lena-Winslow (203) edged Dakota (200) for the regional team championship.

At Kewanee: St. Bede’s Ryan Migliorini (34-9) was regional champion at 195 pounds. He advances to the Clinton Sectional along with Jake Migliorini (32-17), who placed third at 182.

The Bruins placed sixth (63) as a team

Kewanee (232.5) won the regional team championship on its home mats.