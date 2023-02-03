February 03, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Today’s Ticket for Friday, Feb. 3

By Kevin Hieronymus

Boys basketball - Bureau Valley at Kewanee, Mendota at Princeton, Newman at Hall, 7 p.m.