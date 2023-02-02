Girls basketball: Projected area Class 2A sub-sectional seeds

Seeds will be announced this afternoon for the IHSA girls basketball sub-sectionals. Pairings will follow Friday afternoon.
Here are Kevin Hieronymus’ projected sub-sectional seeds for the Class 2A Rockridge sub-sectional A which includes locals Bureau Valley, Hall and Princeton
1 Sherrard (19-6)
2 Princeton (23-3)
3 Monmouth-Roseville (21-5)
4 Knoxville (15-11)
5 Hall (15-11)
6 Chillicothe IVC (11-14)
7 Aledo Mercer County (12-16)
8 Bureau Valley (11-15)
9 Orion (13-14)
10 Kewanee (8-20)
11 Rockridge (2-18)
Projected regional assignments
At Bureau Valley> 2 Princeton (23-3), 3 Monmouth-Roseville (21-5), 5 Hall (15-11), 8 Bureau Valley (11-15), 10 Kewanee (8-20)
At Mercer County> 1 Sherrard (19-6), 4 Knoxville (15-11), 6 Chillicothe IVC (11-14), 7 Aledo Mercer County (12-16), 9 Orion (13-14), 11 Rockridge (2-18)
*Note: If Hall becomes the 4 seed, it will be assigned to the Mercer County regional