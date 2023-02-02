February 02, 2023
Girls basketball: Projected area Class 2A sub-sectional seeds

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton's Miyah Fox drives on Bureau Valley's Taylor Neuhalfen Thursday night at Prouty Gym. The Tigresses won 48-34.

Princeton and Bureau Valley are likely upcoming regional partners for a regional hosted by Bureau Valley (Mike Vaughn)

Seeds will be announced this afternoon for the IHSA girls basketball sub-sectionals. Pairings will follow Friday afternoon.

Here are Kevin Hieronymus’ projected sub-sectional seeds for the Class 2A Rockridge sub-sectional A which includes locals Bureau Valley, Hall and Princeton

1 Sherrard (19-6)

2 Princeton (23-3)

3 Monmouth-Roseville (21-5)

4 Knoxville (15-11)

5 Hall (15-11)

6 Chillicothe IVC (11-14)

7 Aledo Mercer County (12-16)

8 Bureau Valley (11-15)

9 Orion (13-14)

10 Kewanee (8-20)

11 Rockridge (2-18)

Projected regional assignments

At Bureau Valley> 2 Princeton (23-3), 3 Monmouth-Roseville (21-5), 5 Hall (15-11), 8 Bureau Valley (11-15), 10 Kewanee (8-20)

At Mercer County> 1 Sherrard (19-6), 4 Knoxville (15-11), 6 Chillicothe IVC (11-14), 7 Aledo Mercer County (12-16), 9 Orion (13-14), 11 Rockridge (2-18)

*Note: If Hall becomes the 4 seed, it will be assigned to the Mercer County regional