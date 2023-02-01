February 01, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

Basketball: Princeton drops to No. 2 in AP rankings

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

Princeton Tigers logo

Princeton’s run atop the AP Class 2A rankings has ended after three weeks.

With their first loss of the year to then unranked Normal U-High, the Tigers (25-1) fell to No. 2 in this week’s rankings that were released Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers (25-1) received two of 13 first-place votes and 99 points to come in second behind Columbia (24-2) with nine first-place votes and 122 points.

No. 3 Fairbury Prairie Central (22-2) and Normal U-High (18-7), which climbed to No. 6, received the other two first-place votes with 97 and 51 votes, respectively. The top five is rounded out by Breese Central (22-7/88) and Rockford Christian (24-1/59).

Decatur Lutheran (22-0) took over the top spot at No. 1 in 1A with Simeon (21-2) and Lisle Benet Academy (24-1) remaining at top in 3A and 4A, respectively.

The Princeton girls (23-3), after losing to unranked Sherrard on Saturday, fell out of this week’s rankings. Sherrard gained four votes, but remained out of the top 10.

Quincy Notre Dame (24-1) claimed all eight first place votes and 80 points to stay at No. 1 in 2A. PORTA (24-0) received 71 votes at No. 2 with Fieldcrest (25-3) moving back in the rankings at No. 7 with 28 points.

Galena (26-1) and Nazareth (23-1) remained atop the rankings in 1A and 3A, respectively, with Fremd (24-2) moving up one spot to No. 1 in 4A.