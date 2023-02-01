Basketball: Princeton drops to No. 2 in AP rankings

Princeton’s run atop the AP Class 2A rankings has ended after three weeks.

With their first loss of the year to then unranked Normal U-High, the Tigers (25-1) fell to No. 2 in this week’s rankings that were released Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers (25-1) received two of 13 first-place votes and 99 points to come in second behind Columbia (24-2) with nine first-place votes and 122 points.

No. 3 Fairbury Prairie Central (22-2) and Normal U-High (18-7), which climbed to No. 6, received the other two first-place votes with 97 and 51 votes, respectively. The top five is rounded out by Breese Central (22-7/88) and Rockford Christian (24-1/59).

Decatur Lutheran (22-0) took over the top spot at No. 1 in 1A with Simeon (21-2) and Lisle Benet Academy (24-1) remaining at top in 3A and 4A, respectively.

The Princeton girls (23-3), after losing to unranked Sherrard on Saturday, fell out of this week’s rankings. Sherrard gained four votes, but remained out of the top 10.

Quincy Notre Dame (24-1) claimed all eight first place votes and 80 points to stay at No. 1 in 2A. PORTA (24-0) received 71 votes at No. 2 with Fieldcrest (25-3) moving back in the rankings at No. 7 with 28 points.

Galena (26-1) and Nazareth (23-1) remained atop the rankings in 1A and 3A, respectively, with Fremd (24-2) moving up one spot to No. 1 in 4A.