Senior Spotlight>Anna Wasilewski (Bureau Valley High School)

Name: Anna Wasilewski.

School: Bureau Valley High School.

Date/place of birth: Jan. 10, 2005; Bloomington, IL

Hometown: Sheffield.

Family: Matt, Brenda, Ryan, and Audra Wasilewski.

Sports/activities: Basketball, Volleyball, FCA, Student Council, NHS, Science Club.

Nickname(s): Waz, Laina, Lainers.

Favorite sport and why: Basketball; I love blocking people’s shots.

Favorite food and where to get it: Ice cream from Whitey’s.

Likes: Music, hiking, fist bumps.

Dislikes: Lemon cookies, Twizzlers.

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My dad, taught me how to persevere through struggle & Sissie Poppie, gave me my best basketball memories.

Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My parents, they encourage me to do my best and taught me how to work hard.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Phoebe Bridgers.

Name three historical figures you’d like to meet and why: Edgar Allan Poe, Beethoven, Vincent van Gogh, they were some strange folks.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Dog Molly.

The last song I listened to: “Sedona by Houndmouth.”

People would be surprised to know, I stay home to watch: “The Hunger Games.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Listen to my favorite songs.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: My brother, he never fails to make me laugh.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: That I was tall and made people laugh.

Most embarrassing moment: Blocking a serve my freshman year of volleyball.

Most unforgettable moment: Making the game winning free throw my sophomore year against Kewanee.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Being an Olympic figure skater.

What I would like to do in life: Eat some good food and have a good time.

Three words that best describe myself: Friendly, smart, uncoordinated.