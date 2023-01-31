Senior Spotlight>Anna Wasilewski (Bureau Valley High School)

Name: Anna Wasilewski.
School: Bureau Valley High School.
Date/place of birth: Jan. 10, 2005; Bloomington, IL
Hometown: Sheffield.
Family: Matt, Brenda, Ryan, and Audra Wasilewski.
Sports/activities: Basketball, Volleyball, FCA, Student Council, NHS, Science Club.
Nickname(s): Waz, Laina, Lainers.
Favorite sport and why: Basketball; I love blocking people’s shots.
Favorite food and where to get it: Ice cream from Whitey’s.
Likes: Music, hiking, fist bumps.
Dislikes: Lemon cookies, Twizzlers.
Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My dad, taught me how to persevere through struggle & Sissie Poppie, gave me my best basketball memories.
Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My parents, they encourage me to do my best and taught me how to work hard.
Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Phoebe Bridgers.
Name three historical figures you’d like to meet and why: Edgar Allan Poe, Beethoven, Vincent van Gogh, they were some strange folks.
If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Dog Molly.
The last song I listened to: “Sedona by Houndmouth.”
People would be surprised to know, I stay home to watch: “The Hunger Games.”
When I need luck for a big game, I: Listen to my favorite songs.
The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: My brother, he never fails to make me laugh.
What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: That I was tall and made people laugh.
Most embarrassing moment: Blocking a serve my freshman year of volleyball.
Most unforgettable moment: Making the game winning free throw my sophomore year against Kewanee.
Ultimate sports fantasy: Being an Olympic figure skater.
What I would like to do in life: Eat some good food and have a good time.
Three words that best describe myself: Friendly, smart, uncoordinated.