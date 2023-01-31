Boys basketball: Princeton’s Grady Thompson takes aim on Joe Ruklick’s record tonight

The echos of Princeton High School basketball past will be awoken tonight when the Tigers take on rival Bureau Valley.
Princeton senior Grady Thompson stands just seven points from overtaking the school record of 1,306 points held by the legendary Joe Ruklick for 68 years.
Ruklick did a lot of his scoring with his famous hook shots for Don Sheffer’s 1953-54 and 1954-55 state teams, which played in the South Gym.
Thompson passed up Gary White, who scored 1,298 points from 1963-66, for the No. 2 position with his 22-point game Saturday against Normal U-High to run his career total to 1,299.
Once Thompson passes Ruklick, he will set his sights on Tiah Romagnoli, the three-time BCR Female Player of the Year for PHS who scored 1,506 points from 1996-99.
Other top 10 scorers (boys/girls) in school history are Brooke Jensen (2003-07/1,283), Vern Magnusson (1956-59/1,234), Anna Murray (2014-18/1,196), John Rumley (1976-79/1,179), Matt McDonald (1989-92/1,140), Rick Larson (1966-69/1,077) and Tina Forth (1988-91/1,029).
Good sports: Princeton had just lost its first game of the season Saturday night, falling to Normal U-High, 76-69, at Prouty Gym. Rather than sulk, the Tigers chose to be good sports.
When shaking hands with U-High after the game, every member of the Princeton team went to the end of the Pioneers bench to shake hands with U-High starter Ty Blake, who left the game in the second quarter with an injury after taking a fall on a dunk attempt and did not return, and wished him well.
“I don’t think it really was anybody’s idea, I think we just naturally did it,” Thompson said. “I think good sportsmanship like that is something that has been taught to all of us. It felt good to do that. Regardless of a win or loss you should still be kind.”
Tiger coach Jason Smith said it was all his players’ doing as he did not know about it until he saw a picture posted on Twitter. He said that’s “why I love these guys because they’re more than just basketball players.”
U-High coach Andrew McDowell also first saw the Tigers’ gesture as he was scrolling through Twitter on the bus ride home
“I thought it was a classy act by the Princeton players to go over and shake his hand after the game,” he said.
McDowell said Monday that Blake’s knee was good, but his wrist was giving him some problems. However, they expect that to be “healed up sooner than later.”
Blake was a guest of his hometown ISU Redbirds on Sunday for the Redbirds win over SIU.
All in the family: Teegan Davis became the 12th 1,000-point scorer for the Princeton boys and 17th overall in school history, including girls. He has 1,018 entering Tuesday’s game and could move up as high as No. 5 all-time for the PHS boys by the time he is done.
But where does he rank in the family?
His uncle, Luke Davis scored 1,735 points playing for Manlius/Tampico (635) and Bureau Valley (1,100) from 1993-97.
His dad, Spencer, tallied 1,429 career points playing for Manlius and Manlius/Tampico, from 1989-93.
Teegan doesn’t figure to be the last 1,000-point scorer in the family. His freshman sister Keighley has scored 286 points in her rookie season.
1,000-point rush: Scoring 1,000 career points has become contagious around the area. Kewanee junior Brady Clark became the 15th 1,000th-point scorer in the tradition-rich Boilermakers program when he scored 11 points against Farmington on Saturday.
Donovan Oliver (2012-16) is the Boilermakers leading scorer with 2,355 points.
Seneca senior Kennedy Hartwig also recently joined the 1,000-point club for the Irish’s girls team. She has committed to play for North Central College.
* Princeton girls on the move: The Princeton girls will be leaving the Lady Bruins Christmas Classic in favor of the Ottawa Christmas Tournament next year. Princeton joined the Ottawa boys tournament this year.
The PHS girls have played at St. Bede since it started in the mid-80s.
The Ottawa girls tournament dates back to 1986. Princeton will replace Knoxville in the 12-team field, which includes Ottawa, Canton, IVC, Joliet Catholic, La Salle-Peru, Metamora, Morris, Newark, Pontiac, Prairie Central and Streator.
Ottawa beat Metamora 51-46 in double overtime for this year’s championship.
Last-second shots
* The Princeton FFA will hold its annual pork chop dinner for tonight’s games with Bureau Valley. The freshmen (South Gym) and sophomores will get the night started with 5:30 p.m. tips.
* Princeton senior Olivia Gartin has recently committed to play basketball for Sauk Valley next year. Her sister, Maya, was a freshman member of Sauk’s volleyball team this year.