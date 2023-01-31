BCR roundup for Monday, Jan. 30: Princeton girls win again on Senior Night, beat Mendota, 58-30

The five seniors for the Princeton girls basketball teams have won a lot of games over the past four years.
On Monday, they won one more in their honor, defeating Mendota, 58-30, on Senior Night in Three Rivers East action at Prouty Gym.
The win improved the Tigresses to 23-3 overall and 11-0 in the TRAC East.
The Princeton senior five recognized were Olivia Gartin, Mariah Hobson, Isa Ibarra, Erin May and Gen Tirao, who started playing together in the seventh grade at Logan Junior High.
It was a freshman who led them Monday, Camryn Driscoll with 12 points. May and freshman Keighly Davis each had eight points, Hobson had six and Gartin, Tirao and junior Miyah Fox added five each.
Reanna Brandt led Mendota with 12 points.
Bureau Valley 53, Kewanee 40: Kate Stoller and the Storm (11-15, 6-3) turned a three-point third-quarter deficit into a 13-point win in Three Rivers East play at the Storm Cellar Monday.
Stoller scored 14 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Storm charge. Kate Salisbury pulled down 10 boards for the Storm and Stoller added four assists.
Mya Dearing led Kewanee (8-20, 4-5) with 17 points.
Hall 37, Newman 27: Hall beat the Comets for the third time this season, claiming a Three Rivers East win at home Monday.
McKenna Christiansen led the Devils with 12 points, going 6-6 from the free throw line down the stretch. Kennedy Wozniak had 10 points, Promise Giacometti nine and Toni Newton six.