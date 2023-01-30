January 30, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Senior Spotlight>Promise Giacometti (Hall High School)

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall's Promise Giacometti (5) grabs a rebound over St. Bede's Sadie Koehler (5) and teammate Ella Hermes (42) on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at Hall High School in Spring Valley.

Hall's Promise Giacometti (5) (Scott Anderson)

Name: Promise Giacometti.

School: Hall High School.

Date/place of birth: Sept. 3, 2004, Princeton.

Hometown: DePue.

Family: Two older sisters - Jade and Maddie, 1 little brother - Bryson.

Sports/activities: Basketball, track, Hype Club.

Nickname(s): Promise Pee, “P”

Favorite sport and why: Sand volleyball - my whole family can play together, because the sand is soft and forgiving

Favorite food and where to get it: Chicken nuggets from Chick Fil A.

Likes: The color pink, dogs, shopping, tanning, hiking.

Dislikes: condiments, pickles, & the sound of silverware scraping on glass plates

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My dad, because he always pushes me to improve & Jayden Jones because she has been my warm-up partner since jr. high & always hypes me up and builds up my self esteem on and off the court.

Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My parents, because they are always loving & supportive in everything that I try.

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Ian Somerhalder.

Who are three historic figures would you like to meet and why: Albert Einstein: he was really smart and creative; Gandhi: he encourages me to be kind to everyone; Georgia O’Keeffe: her art is really pretty.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Dog.

The last song I listened to: “Lover” - Taylor Swift.

People would be surprised to know, I stay home to watch: “The Vampire Diaries,” “My 600 lb Life.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Get starbucks with Jayden.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: Johnny Jamison, because he always finds a way to make everyone laugh.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: Hopefully something good.

Most embarrassing moment: Accidentally passing to a ref during a game.

Most unforgettable moment: “Snipers” in the gym rafters making everyone fall in practice.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Playing on a basketball team with my dog as PG.

What I would like to do in life: Become a travel nurse with lots of dogs.

Three words that best describe myself: Funny, shy, caring.

Hall's Promise Giacometti race in the 100 meter dash during the Class 1A girls track sectional on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Bureau Valley High School in Manlius. (Scott Anderson)