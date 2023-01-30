Senior Spotlight>Promise Giacometti (Hall High School)

Name: Promise Giacometti.

School: Hall High School.

Date/place of birth: Sept. 3, 2004, Princeton.

Hometown: DePue.

Family: Two older sisters - Jade and Maddie, 1 little brother - Bryson.

Sports/activities: Basketball, track, Hype Club.

Nickname(s): Promise Pee, “P”

Favorite sport and why: Sand volleyball - my whole family can play together, because the sand is soft and forgiving

Favorite food and where to get it: Chicken nuggets from Chick Fil A.

Likes: The color pink, dogs, shopping, tanning, hiking.

Dislikes: condiments, pickles, & the sound of silverware scraping on glass plates

Person with the greatest influence on my athletic career and why: My dad, because he always pushes me to improve & Jayden Jones because she has been my warm-up partner since jr. high & always hypes me up and builds up my self esteem on and off the court.

Person(s) with the greatest influence in my life and why: My parents, because they are always loving & supportive in everything that I try.

Promise Giacometti

Who’s your dream celebrity prom date: Ian Somerhalder.

Who are three historic figures would you like to meet and why: Albert Einstein: he was really smart and creative; Gandhi: he encourages me to be kind to everyone; Georgia O’Keeffe: her art is really pretty.

If stranded on a deserted island, I would have my: Dog.

The last song I listened to: “Lover” - Taylor Swift.

People would be surprised to know, I stay home to watch: “The Vampire Diaries,” “My 600 lb Life.”

When I need luck for a big game, I: Get starbucks with Jayden.

The funniest person I’ve ever met and why?: Johnny Jamison, because he always finds a way to make everyone laugh.

What they’ll say about me at school after I graduate: Hopefully something good.

Most embarrassing moment: Accidentally passing to a ref during a game.

Most unforgettable moment: “Snipers” in the gym rafters making everyone fall in practice.

Ultimate sports fantasy: Playing on a basketball team with my dog as PG.

What I would like to do in life: Become a travel nurse with lots of dogs.

Three words that best describe myself: Funny, shy, caring.