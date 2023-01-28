Motocross: She’s a little Pistole

SHEFFIELD - Cambri Pistole, 8, of Sheffield has been selected to participate in the KTM’s junior challenge on March 11 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium during the Monster Energy Supercross Race on live TV.
She is one of just 14 out of thousands of kids selected for this event. She will get to race a three-lap race during the main event and be a “pro rider” for the day and participate in autographed sessions, photo shoots, and other activities.
Cambri said she was shocked and didn’t believe it at first when she got the letter, but then her mom said it was for real and knew it had to be. A video captures her excitement upon reading the letter.
Her dad, Derek, said Cambri has been riding for a little over a year and has come a long way in the year and a half. With their family owning Sunset Ridge MX in Walnut, Derek jokes that, “It’s kind of in her blood.”
“We started off with a small cheap bike for her to learn on and once we did that she was addicted. We travel around doing races spring and summer now and are having a blast doing it,” he added.
It has become a family event for Cambri’s crew, including her mom, Cassi, and dad, and sisters Cali, 9, and Carli, 2.
“All five of us thoroughly enjoy watching motocross and supercross,” Derek said. “We have been watching on TV since all three girls were very little. Cambri has always said she wanted to do that so one day we decided, “Let’s try it out.” And today it is now part of our life.
“We have gained so many new friends, and so many memories we have gained in the short time we have done this.”
This event will be on live TV streaming through Peacock at 6 PM Central Time.