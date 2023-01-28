BCR Roundup: St. Bede beats Mendota, snaps four-game skid

The St. Bede Bruins snapped a four-game losing streak at the Academy Friday night, defeating Mendota, 57-42, in Three Rivers East play.
The Bruins built a 33-21 halftime record and cruised to victory.
Isaiah Hart led St. Bede (8-16, 3-5) with 19 points and John Brady added 10.
Mendota’s Rafa Romero led all scorers with 25 points.
Newman 55, Bureau Valley 35: The Comets outscored the Storm, 24-4, in the second quarter to take an 38-14 halftime lead en route to a Three Rivers East victory at the Storm Cellar Friday.
Brik Rediger led the Storm (4-19, 0-8) with nine points.
Lucas Simpson had 16 points and Ayden Batten 15 for the Comets (20-5, 8-1).
Earlville 73, DePue 42: Garett Cook had 18 points, five assists and four steals as the Red Raiders rolled to a Little Ten Conference victory in DePue.
WRESTLING
At Sherrard: Princeton won a pair of Three Rivers Conference dualst Friday nigh, beating Rockridge 44-17 and Sherrard 63-12.
Augustus Swanson and Casey Etheridge each recorded two pins for the Tigers, while Kaydin Gibson won by major decision and decision.