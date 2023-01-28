Area roundup: Sherrard beats Princeton in Three Rivers girls crossover

Sherrard beat Princeton, 54-45, in a key Three Rivers girls crossover at Prouty Gym Saturday afternoon and took the top seed for the upcoming sub-sectional seeding meeting with it.
Sherrard, which leads the TRAC West at 9-1, raised its record to 18-6. It is in the same sub-sectional with No. 9 ranked Princeton, which fell to 22-3. Pairings are due out at the end of the week.
PHS coach Darcy Kepner said it was a good test at a good time for her squad.
“That’s what we wanted at this point of the season. I think you win a bunch, you get kind of complacent at practice and games and think you’re better than you are at this point of the season,” she said. “So it’s a good test to have. They’re going to be the No. 1 seed in the sub-sectional and now we know what we’re going to be up against and get better from that.”
The visiting Tigers led 24-11 at halftime and as much as 16 (42-28) at the end of the third.
The Tigresses closed the gap to nine points by outscoring their guests, 17-10, in the fourth quarter behind Miyah Fox and Keighley Davis, who each scored six points, and Olivia Gartin with five.
“We knew they were a good team and would go on runs,” Kepner said. “I just told the girls to keep battling all night and I thought they did there in the fourth quarter and made a little comeback there at the end, which was good to see.”
Fox and Gartin each finished with 12 points while freshman Camryn Driscoll added nine, including seven late in the second quarter.
Sherrard’s Kya Ellsbury led all scorers with 20 points and Violet Meskan added 12.
Hall 32, Marquette 29: After bonding with a team breakfast at McDonald’s, the Devils came out and picked up a nonconference win at home Saturday. McKenna Christiansen led Hall with 14 points and Toni Newton added 10.
La Salle-Peru 57, St. Bede 26: The Cavs beat the Bruins in the Crosstown Classic Saturday at the Academy.
Sherrard 52, Princeton 15 (sophs): Paige Jesse had six points in defeat for PHS in the sophomore prelim.
Princeton wins freshmen tournament: Princeton won its own tournament Saturday morning, defeating Bureau Valley and Erie-Prophetstown.