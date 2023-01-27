Boys basketball: Princeton puts 23-0 streak on line tonight against rival Hall

The Princeton Tigers have won their first 23 games of the season and Hall would like none better than to end the streak there.
The Tigers will put their 23-0 streak on line against the rival Red Devils at 7 p.m. tonight at Prouty Gym. With a win, the Tigers would set the best season start for Princeton, topping the 23-0 start by the 1954-55 Tigers, which went on to finish fourth at state at 32-3.
PHS senior Teegan Davis is taking aim on 1,000 career points, needing 11 more to become the 12th 1,000-point scorer in school history.
The game will also feature the talents of Davis and Hall’s Mac Resetich, both of whom have Div. I football looming in their future. Davis has signed with Iowa and Resetich is drawing heavy interest from the Fighting Illini.
There will be three games on tap tonight with both the freshmen and sophomores to serve as a warmup for the varsity with games at 5:30 p.m. in the South and Prouty gyms.