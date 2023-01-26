Basketball notebook: Princeton boys and girls teams making history together

The Princeton High School basketball teams continue to make history this season.
The girls and boys teams got off with 10-0 starts for the first time together.
Now they have won 20 games for the first time together.
The Tigresses became just the fourth girls team in school history to reach the 20-win mark. Monday’s win at Hall, their 21st, tied them with the 2005-06 regional champions which went 21-8. The best record for a PHS girls team was the 24-7 mark set by Spencer Davis’ 2006-07 Tigresses’ Sweet 16 team.
The 1986-87 regional champs coached by John Smith was the first PHS girls squad to win 20 games, finishing 20-6.
Other top records for the PHS girls were the 19-3 of a year’s ago and the 18-8 in 1998-99.
The PHS boys matched the 23-0 start of the 1954-55 Tigers with Tuesday’s win over Kewanee and can claim the best start Friday night with a win over rival Hall. The 1954-55 Tigers won their first 23 games before falling to Peoria Woodruff, but did not lose again until reaching the Final Four in the IHSA State Tournament, placing fourth at 32-3.
The next target season start for the Tigers is the 28-0 set by the 1959-60 district champion Bureau Township Wildcats
The best start in Bureau County history was set by Eric Bryant’s Hustlin’ Hall Red Devils, who won their first 32 games before falling in the state championship game in Peoria.
Other notable starts are the 29-0 by 1974-75 state-qualifier Western Rams and the 31-0 by the 1975-76 fourth-place Western Rams, both coached by the late Chips Giovanine. The 1981-82 Putnam County Sweet 16 team also started 29-0.
For Bureau County girls, the best start was 23-0 by the Western Ramettes before losing to Neponset in the regional finals in 1988-89.
Chasing milestones
Princeton senior Teegan Davis stands on the threshold of 1,000 career points at 989 after scoring 15 points Tuesday. With 11 more points, he will become the 12th 1,000-point scorer in school history and join teammate Grady Thompson as the only duo from the same class.
With 23 points Tuesday, Thompson overtook Vern Magnuson, who scored 1,234 points from 1956-59 for the No. 3 all-time scorer. The only player between Thompson (1,254) and the all-time scoring leader, Joe Ruklick (1,306), is Gary White, who tallied 1,298 from 1963-66.
This season, Thompson has passed No. 11 Roger Angel (1,009), No. 10 Jamie Reinhardt (1,010), the most recent 1,000-point scorer in 2021, No. 9 Rick Allen (1,017), No. 8 Bill Howard (1,026), No. 7 Rick Larson (1,077), No. 6 Matt McDonald (1,140) and No. 4 John Rumley (1,179).