Boys basketball: Princeton starts 8-game home stand tonight

Princeton Tiger basketball fans won’t have far to travel to see the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A the rest of the season.
The Tigers kick off an eight-game home stand at Prouty Gym tonight against rival Kewanee (9-9, 3-5) in Three Rivers East play. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. following the sophomore prelim.
The Tigers have been ranked No. 1 in Class 2A for two weeks. They are undefeated through 22 games and with a win can match the all-time record start of 23-0 set by Princeton’s 1954-55 state final four team coached by Don Sheffer, featuring All-Staters Joe Ruklick and Lew Flinn.
Princeton senior Teegan Davis is approaching the 1,000-point mark, now with 977 career points after Saturday’s 24-point effort at Ottawa. He will have a special guest watching him tonight.
Teammate Grady Thompson needs 14 points to pass Vern Magnuson (1,234) to become the No. 3 all-time leading scorer for PHS behind Joe Ruklick (1,306) and Gary White (1,298).
In other area games tonight: Hall travels to Mendota, St. Bede hosts Newman and Tri-County Conference Tournament quarterfinals are on tap at Putnam County with No. 4 Midland facing No. 5 Dwight at 6 p.m. followed by No. 3 PC vs. No. 6 Roanoke-Benson at 7:30 p.m.