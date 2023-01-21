Boys basketball: Princeton gets off to fast start to race away from St. Bede

PERU - The Princeton Tigers have been missing their get up and go to start their games of late.

On Friday night, they found it.

The Tigers put up 24 points in the first quarter and 50 by halftime on the way an 81-46 runaway over rival St. Bede at Abbot Vincent Gymnasium in Three Rivers Conference East Division play.

Princeton senior Grady Thompson said the Tigers knew they had to get kick started sooner than they have been.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about the last couple days that we’ve been starting off weak. We started off strong, so I think we took that to heart today and achieved that goal,” he said.

Grady Thompson (Kevin Hieronymus)

Princeton coach Jason Smith said a fast start was the Tigers’ focus of the night.

“It was no secret we wanted to start out fast and defend at a high level,” he said. “We’ve been starting out slow the last couple weeks. “It was nice to come out and play with energy, passion. I was more excited about how we were making the extra passes tonight. I don’t know how many assists we had, but it had to be a lot. That’s fun stuff.

“We saw how quick we got the ball up the floor when we pass and share and the ball goes through the rim right away. These guys know how to play. Now’s the time you start ramping up and start peaking. I think we started that tonight.”

Princeton, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A, improved to 21-0 overall and 6-0 in the TRAC East in what will be their last appearance in conference play at the Academy.

Princeton's Christian Rosario gets a helping hand from St. Bede's Logan Potthoff Friday night. (Mike Vaughn)

St. Bede coach Brian Hanson tipped his hat to the night’s guests.

“There’s a lot of adjectives to describe that team. They’re solid,” he said. “Who couldn’t have fun tonight? It’s our best crowd of the year. Who wouldn’t want to get a peak at No. 1? And that’s something special because it doesn’t come around our area very often.”

Thompson led four Tigers in double figures with 24 points with Noah LaPorte adding 17, Teegan Davis 16 and Kolten Monroe 10. Smith said it’s hard to single out one player on a night they shared the ball so well, but did mention LaPorte’s continued solid play.

“I thought Noah continued to play a high level of basketball. For him as a sophomore to keep his confidence on high I think is important to us,” Smith said.

Three Bruins checked in with eight points - Logan Potthoff, Landon Jackson and John Brady.

The Tigers got their dunk show started early with slams by Davis and Monroe in the first three minutes to grab a 12-3 lead.

Thompson said the dunks “get us mentally going, that’s for sure.”

Thompson scored 10 of his game-high 24 points in the first quarter and Davis and LaPorte added six each as the Tigers took a 24-7 lead at quarter’s end.

Grady Thompson

The Tiger track meet continued in the second quarter with Thompson leading the charge with 13 more points to lead the Tigers to a 50-19 halftime lead.

The fourth quarter was finished out with a running clock with Jimmy Starkey providing the Princeton highlights with five points.

Hanson praised his team for playing hard all the way despite the score.

“Our little mantra at the beginning of the game was don’t think of it as a game,” he said. “Just every possession, one at a time. When we have the ball on offense, ‘Lets try to get a decent shot. If we’re on defense, lets stay in our spots, stay in our areas and get hands up on shots and go after that board.”

Notes: Princeton won the sophomore game 57-39. Jordan Reinhardt had 23 points for the Kittens and Liam Swearingen had 15. Kaden Newman led the Cubs with 10.