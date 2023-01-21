BCR roundup for Saturday, Jan. 21: Princeton girls notch 20th win with late charge past Orion

The Princeton Tigresses put the charge to the Orion Chargers in a Saturday matinee at Prouty Gym.

The Tigresses outscored the Chargers 26-6 down the stretch to race away to a 56-36 victory in a Three Rivers crossover.

Princeton held just a 24-23 halftime lead. Then Miyah Fox took charge. She scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the second half, leading the Tigresses to a 32-13 advantage.

Freshman Keighley Davis chipped in 16 points.

With the win, the Tigresses become just the third team in school history to reach the 20-win mark. The 2006-07 Tigresses’ Sweet 16 team went 25-7 and the 2005-06 regional champions were 21-8.

Princeton 32, Orion 23 (sophs): Princeton outscored Orion 12-4 in the second quarter on the way to victory in the sophomore prelim. Olivia Mattingly had 14 points and Paige Jesse added eight.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer 66, Hall 44: The Red Devils fell in nonconference play at Braidwood Saturday.