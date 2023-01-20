Boys basketball: Princeton makes potential last call at St. Bede

St. Bede will host No. 1 ranked Princeton in a Three Rivers East boys basketball battle at Abbot Vincent Gymnasium Friday night.
The Tigers are 19-0 overall, 5-0 atop the TRAC East. The Bruins stand 6-13, 1-3.
With St. Bede moving to the Tri-County Conference, this could be the last regularly scheduled game between the Bureau County rivals and the Tigers’ last appearance at the Academy.
In other area games, Bureau Valley (5-16, 0-6) will play at Hall (7-13, 3-3), Putnam County (16-4, 3-1) at Midland, Kewanee (8-8, 2-5) at Mendota (8-15, 2-3) and IMSA at DePue, all with 7 p.m. tips