BCR Scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 18

Area scores for Thursday, Jan. 19
Girls basketball
Dee-Mack 53, Fieldcrest 40
Mendota at Hall
Newman 46, St. Bede 33
Princeton 57, Kewanee 48
SOPHOMORES Princeton 46, Kewanee 23
Rockridge 33, Riverdale 31
Sherrard 45, Orion 37
Tri-County Tournament
Consolation - Midland 49, Dwight 47
Third - Marquette vs. Roanoke-Benson
Title - #1 Seneca vs. #3 Putnam County
Little Ten Tournament
Game 7 - #8 DePue vs. #5 Earlville
Game 8 - #6 Hiawatha vs. #7 Indian Creek
Game 9 - #1 Newark vs. #4 Somonauk-Leland
Game 10 - #2 Serena 56, #3 Hinckley-Big Rock 26
Wrestling
Princeton 54, La Salle-Peru 24
Orion 45, Kewanee 33