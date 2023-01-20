January 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 18

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

Area scores for Thursday, Jan. 19

Girls basketball

Dee-Mack 53, Fieldcrest 40

Mendota at Hall

Newman 46, St. Bede 33

Princeton 57, Kewanee 48

SOPHOMORES Princeton 46, Kewanee 23

Rockridge 33, Riverdale 31

Sherrard 45, Orion 37

Tri-County Tournament

Consolation - Midland 49, Dwight 47

Third - Marquette vs. Roanoke-Benson

Title - #1 Seneca vs. #3 Putnam County

Little Ten Tournament

Game 7 - #8 DePue vs. #5 Earlville

Game 8 - #6 Hiawatha vs. #7 Indian Creek

Game 9 - #1 Newark vs. #4 Somonauk-Leland

Game 10 - #2 Serena 56, #3 Hinckley-Big Rock 26

Wrestling

Princeton 54, La Salle-Peru 24

Orion 45, Kewanee 33