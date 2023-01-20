BCR roundup for Thursday, Jan. 19: Princeton girls hold on for win at Kewanee

The No. 10 ranked Princeton Tigresses held off a second-half comeback by Kewanee to post a 57-48 win in Three Rivers East play on the road Thursday at Kewanee.
Princeton led 39-24 at the half, but Kewanee outscored its visitors 15-3 in the third quarter to pull within 42-39. The Tigresses held serve and finished off the conference win with a 15-9 fourth-quarter edge.
Senior Olivia Gartin led Princeton (19-2, 8-0) with 20 points and freshman Keighley Davis added 11.
Hall 44, Mendota 14: Eight players scored for Hall at home Thursday, including Haylie Pellegrini, who had a career-high 13 points. Also for Hall (13-9, 6-2), Kennedy Wozniak had 10 points and McKenna Christiansen added nine.
Newman 46, St. Bede 33: The Bruins fell at home in Three Rivers East play.