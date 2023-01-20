Basketball notebook: Princeton senior Karter Patterson has the eye of a coach

Princeton senior Karter Patterson has the makings to become a good coach one day.
He watched from the bench as the Tigers’ offense sputtered Tuesday night, falling behind Dixon at the half. He thought it was time the Tigers turned to Plan B for the second half and shared his thoughts with Tiger coach Jason Smith.
“I was talking to Jordan (Reinhardt) on the bench and I noticed that Korte (Lawson)was getting tripled teamed while dribbling up the court and the defense wasn’t allowing him to pass to the middle,” he said. “I thought that if we brought another guy with him we’d be able to break the top of their defense better. It would then leave Grady (Thompson) and Teegan (Davis) open on the wing, or Noah (LaPorte) open in the middle. We had practiced this offense before in practice so I knew that we could pull it off.”
With Patterson’s suggestion, Smith switched zone offenses and the Tigers flourished in the second half, outscoring the Dukes at one point, 37-20, on the way to a 60-52 win.
Patterson, who played late in the game, said he wasn’t too surprised that Smith used his suggestion, “because our offense wasn’t great in the first half and we needed something new. Once we were able to get the ball in the middle to Noah (LaPorte) the whole game changed.”
LaPorte scored 20 of his game-high 24 points with the new offense.
Smith is always open to good advice.
“I’m not the type of coach that won’t take any advice from any coaches and even my players, and they know that,” he said. “So tonight, Karter chimed in and, ‘Yeah, let’s try it. What do we have to lose’? We were stagnant on offense in the first half and opened it up second half with KP’s decision and we rode with it. And it worked.”
The Tigers coach joked that he may have to put Patterson on the payroll.
Tigers stay at No. 1: Princeton kept its stronghold atop in this week Associated Press Class 2A boys basketball poll that was released Wednesday. The Tigers, 20-0 heading into Friday’s game at St. Bede, received 14 of 17 first-place votes and 166 overall points to secure the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row.
Fairbury Prairie Central (17-1) received two first-place votes and 149 points and Columbia (19-2) gained one first-place vote and 134 points to remain at No. 2 and 3, respectively.
The Princeton girls (18-2) gained a tie for No. 10 in Class 2A with Breese Mater Dei (16-3), both with 29 points. Quincy Notre Dame (20-1) received all 13 first-place votes and 130 points to remain at No. 1. Fieldcrest, which had been No. 2 before losing its first two games, fell from the top 10 for the first time.
Oh brother: Tournament pairings for the Little Ten Conference boys basketball tournament were released Thursday and the first game of the event will match the teams of brothers Chance (LaMoille) and Trae (DePue) Blumhorst for the third time on Saturday, Jan. 28. Chance’s Lions have bested the Little Giants in the first two meetings.
Top-seed Serena will draw the winner of the #8 LaMoille vs. #9 DePue game on Monday, Jan. 30 at 5:30 p.m. The top other top four seeds went to No. 2 HBR, No. 3 Earlville and No. 4 IMSA.
The tournament will run through Feb. 3 at Somomauk.
Taking charge: The players who score points always gain the most notice. Princeton senior Christian Rosario gets his notice for defense for stoping the other team from scoring. He has drawn 14 charges through the first 20 games and has a knack for them, Smith said.
“He likes it. He feeds into. He get excited after he takes a charge,” Smith said. “We want him to get excited. He’s an energizer bunner for us and we really appreciate him sacrificing his body like that.”
Take me to your leader: There’s a close race for this year’s area boys scoring race between Grady Thompson, averaging 24.7, and Hall’s Mac Resetich at 24.1 heading into Friday’s games. Other area stats leaders include Bureau Valley’s Landon Hulsing for rebounding (9.8) and blocks (1.1), Princeton’s Korte Lawson for assists (5.7) and Resetich for steals (2.8).