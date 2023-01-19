BCR Boys Basketball Leaderboard, Thursday, Jan. 19

A statistical look at area boys basketball leaders
|Scoring
|GP
|TP
|AVG
|G. Thompson (P)
|20
|493
|24.7
|M. Resetich (H)
|19
|446
|24.1
|I. Hart (SB)
|18
|328
|18.2
|T. Davis (P)
|20
|315
|15.8
|O. Lopez (D)
|16
|200
|12.5
|C. Balensiefen (BV)
|22
|244
|11.1
|E. Keighin (L)
|17
|199
|11.7
|C. Hueneberg (SB)
|19
|214
|11.3
|L. Hulsing (BV)
|20
|222
|11.1
|N. LaPorte (P)
|20
|181
|9.1
|T. Billhorn (L)
|19
|151
|8.2
|Rebounding
|GP
|Reb
|AVG
|L. Hulsing (BV)
|20
|197
|9.8
|M. ResetIch (H)
|19
|154
|8.1
|I. Sundberg (L)
|18
|134
|7.4
|G. Thompson (P)
|19
|127
|6.7
|E. Keighin (L)
|16
|101
|6.3
|T. Billhorn (L)
|18
|103
|5.7
|I. Hart (SB)
|15
|84
|5.6
|N. LaPorte (P)
|19
|72
|5.5
|Assists
|GP
|AST
|AVG
|K. Lawson (P)
|13
|63
|5.7
|N. LaPorte (P)
|19
|56
|2.9
|B. Helms (BV)
|18
|54
|3.0
|C. Balensiefen (BV)
|22
|51
|2.3
|C. Hueneberg (SB)
|19
|48
|2.5
|G. Thompson (P)
|19
|41
|2.4
|T. Davis (P)
|19
|42
|2.2
|J. Brady (P)
|19
|41
|2.2
|B. Pillion (SB)
|14
|30
|2.1
|Field-goal %
|FGM
|FGA
|PCT.
|D. Sousa (P)
|13
|20
|.650
|T. Phillips (P)
|17
|29
|.587
|P. Stier (BV)
|42
|91
|.577
|G. Thompson (P)
|126
|225
|.560
|L. Hulsing (BV)
|97
|185
|.527
|B. Curran (H)
|22
|43
|.512
|M. ResetIch (H)
|157
|312
|.500
|3-PT %
|3FGA
|3FGM
|%
|G. Thompson (P)
|45
|99
|.455
|P. Stier (BV)
|21
|64
|.328
|M. ResetIch (H)
|26
|85
|.290
|E. Endress (BV)
|34
|121
|.281
|A. Pecher (H)
|28
|99
|.280
|C. Huenberg (SB)
|44
|NA
|NA
|Free throw %
|FTA
|FTM
|%
|D. Sousa (P)
|8
|9
|.889
|G. Thompson (P)
|73
|84
|.869
|C. Hueneberg (SB)
|25
|31
|.806
|I. Hart (SB)
|75
|102
|.736
|B. Rediger (BV)
|11
|15
|.733
|M. ResetIch (H)
|116
|158
|.730
|T. Billhorn (L)
|15
|22
|.680
|T. Davis (P)
|55
|86
|.640
|E. Keighin (L)
|42
|66
|.640
|Steals
|GP
|STL
|AVG
|M. ResetIch (H)
|19
|53
|2.8
|T. Davis (P)
|19
|52
|2.7
|G. Thompson (P)
|19
|43
|2.3
|E. Keighin (L)
|16
|34
|2.1
|J. Brady (SB)
|16
|32
|2.0
|E. Endress (BV)
|21
|28
|1.3
|C. Balensiefen (BV)
|22
|30
|1.4
|N. LaPorte (P)
|19
|28
|1.5
|Blocks
|GP
|Total
|AVG
|L. Hulsing
|20
|22
|1.1
|N. LaPorte (P)
|19
|15
|0.8
|G. Thompson (P)
|19
|12
|0.6
|E. Keighin (L)
|0.6
|T. Billhorn (L)
|0.6
|Team offense
|GP
|TP
|PPG
|Princeton
|20
|1331
|66.6
|St. Bede
|19
|1025
|54.0
|Hall
|19
|963
|50.7
|LaMoille
|830
|43.7
|Team defense
|GP
|TP
|PPG
|Princeton
|20
|886
|44.3
|LaMoille
|995
|52.4
|St. Bede
|19
|1121
|59.0
|Hall
|19
|1126
|59.3