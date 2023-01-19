January 19, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Boys Basketball Leaderboard, Thursday, Jan. 19

By Kevin Hieronymus
LaMoille's Eli Keighin shoots a layup over DePue's Brock Coates Friday night at LaMoille.

LaMoille's Eli Keighin is averaging 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds a game. (Hal Adkins)

A statistical look at area boys basketball leaders

ScoringGPTPAVG
G. Thompson (P)2049324.7
M. Resetich (H)1944624.1
I. Hart (SB)1832818.2
T. Davis (P)2031515.8
O. Lopez (D)1620012.5
C. Balensiefen (BV)2224411.1
E. Keighin (L)1719911.7
C. Hueneberg (SB)1921411.3
L. Hulsing (BV)2022211.1
N. LaPorte (P)201819.1
T. Billhorn (L)191518.2
ReboundingGPRebAVG
L. Hulsing (BV)201979.8
M. ResetIch (H)191548.1
I. Sundberg (L)181347.4
G. Thompson (P)191276.7
E. Keighin (L)161016.3
T. Billhorn (L)181035.7
I. Hart (SB)15845.6
N. LaPorte (P)19725.5
AssistsGPASTAVG
K. Lawson (P)13635.7
N. LaPorte (P)19562.9
B. Helms (BV)18543.0
C. Balensiefen (BV)22512.3
C. Hueneberg (SB)19482.5
G. Thompson (P)19412.4
T. Davis (P)19422.2
J. Brady (P)19412.2
B. Pillion (SB)14302.1
Field-goal %FGMFGAPCT.
D. Sousa (P)1320.650
T. Phillips (P)1729.587
P. Stier (BV)4291.577
G. Thompson (P)126225.560
L. Hulsing (BV)97185.527
B. Curran (H)2243.512
M. ResetIch (H)157312.500
3-PT %3FGA3FGM%
G. Thompson (P)4599.455
P. Stier (BV)2164.328
M. ResetIch (H)2685.290
E. Endress (BV)34121.281
A. Pecher (H)2899.280
C. Huenberg (SB)44NANA
Free throw %FTAFTM%
D. Sousa (P)89.889
G. Thompson (P)7384.869
C. Hueneberg (SB)2531.806
I. Hart (SB)75102.736
B. Rediger (BV)1115.733
M. ResetIch (H)116158.730
T. Billhorn (L)1522.680
T. Davis (P)5586.640
E. Keighin (L)4266.640
StealsGPSTLAVG
M. ResetIch (H)19532.8
T. Davis (P)19522.7
G. Thompson (P)19432.3
E. Keighin (L)16342.1
J. Brady (SB)16322.0
E. Endress (BV)21281.3
C. Balensiefen (BV)22301.4
N. LaPorte (P)19281.5
BlocksGPTotalAVG
L. Hulsing20221.1
N. LaPorte (P)19150.8
G. Thompson (P)19120.6
E. Keighin (L)0.6
T. Billhorn (L)0.6
Team offenseGPTPPPG
Princeton20133166.6
St. Bede19102554.0
Hall1996350.7
LaMoille83043.7
Team defenseGPTPPPG
Princeton2088644.3
LaMoille99552.4
St. Bede19112159.0
Hall19112659.3