BCR Scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 17

A look at the area sports scores for Tuesday, Jan. 17
Boys basketball
Annawan 60, Ridgewood 39
Bureau Valley at Mendota
DePue at Newark
Hiawatha 46, LaMoille 41
Hall 46, St. Bede 43
HBR 67, Indian Creek 40
Morris 57, Ottawa 33
SOPHOMORES: Morris 26, Ottawa 25
Newman 54, Kewanee 45
Plano 51, La Salle-Peru 44
Princeton 60, Dixon 52
SOPHOMORES: Princeton 62, Dixon 49
Sherrard 42, Morrison 35
Girls basketball
Alleman 52, Rockridge 30
Dixon 50, St. Bede 19
Tri-County Conference Tournament
Seneca 43, Marquette 39
Putnam County vs Roanoke-Benson
Little Ten Conference Tournament
Serena 2, Indian Creek 0 (forfeit)
Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Hiawatha 27