January 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Bureau County Prep Sports

BCR Scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 17

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

A look at the area sports scores for Tuesday, Jan. 17

Boys basketball

Annawan 60, Ridgewood 39

Bureau Valley at Mendota

DePue at Newark

Hiawatha 46, LaMoille 41

Hall 46, St. Bede 43

HBR 67, Indian Creek 40

Morris 57, Ottawa 33

SOPHOMORES: Morris 26, Ottawa 25

Newman 54, Kewanee 45

Plano 51, La Salle-Peru 44

Princeton 60, Dixon 52

SOPHOMORES: Princeton 62, Dixon 49

Sherrard 42, Morrison 35

Girls basketball

Alleman 52, Rockridge 30

Dixon 50, St. Bede 19

Tri-County Conference Tournament

Seneca 43, Marquette 39

Putnam County vs Roanoke-Benson

Little Ten Conference Tournament

Serena 2, Indian Creek 0 (forfeit)

Hinckley-Big Rock 49, Hiawatha 27