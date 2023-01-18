BCR Roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 17: Princeton wrestlers split at Riverdale

The Princeton wrestling team split a pair of duals, beating Mendota 63-12 and losing to host Riverdale 48-26 in Port Byron Monday.
Sophomore heavyweight Cade Odell recorded a pair of pins for the Tigers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mendota 72, Bureau Valley 58: The Trojans jumped out to leads of 17-8 for the first quarter and 30-16 at the half to earn a Three Rivers East win at home.
Cooper Balensifen scored 15 points, Corban Chhimm had 13 points and Elijah Endress added nine for the Storm (5-16, 0-6)
Izaiah Nunez led four Trojans double figures with 24 points. Also for the Trojans, (8-15, 2-3), Rafa Romero had 18 points, Isaac Guzman had 11 and Jace Baird added 10.
Hiawatha 46, LaMoille 41: Logan Dober had 13 points for the Lions (7-12, 2-5), while Eli Keighin had 10 points and five rebounds in Little Ten play in Kirkland. Ian Sundberg added seven points and three rebounds, and Tyler Billhorn four points and six rebounds for the Lions.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dixon 50, St. Bede 19: Ali Bosnich had seven points and Kristal De La Torre five points for the Bedans in a nonconference loss at Dixon Tuesday.