January 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Prep Sports

Basketball: Princeton remains No. 1 ranked in Class 2A boys poll

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton Tigers logo

Princeton kept its stronghold atop the Associated Press Class 2A boys basketball poll.

The Tigers (20-0) received 14 of 17 first-place votes and 166 overall points to secure the No. 1 spot for the second week in a row in this week’s rankings that were released Thursday afternoon. Princeton won all three games (Newman, Winnebago, Dixon) since landing the No. 1 spot for the first time in school history last week.

Princeton is the first Bureau County school to be ranked No. 1 since the 1998 Hall State Runner-up, which was ranked No. 1 from start to finish.

Fairbury Prairie Central (17-1) received two first-place votes and 149 points and Columbia (19-2) gained one first-place vote and 134 points to remain at No. 2 and 3, respectively. Pontiac (14-5), which has lost twice to Princeton, moved into the top 10 for the first time at No. 9 while Rockridge dropped out, now at No. 11.

Jacksonville Routt (1A) and Kenwood (4A) retained their No. 1 rankings while Simeon (17-1) took over the top spot in 3A. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin fell from No. 1 to No. 3 after Monday’s loss to Metamora, which climbed two spots to No. 2.

The Princeton girls (18-2) gained a tie for No. 10 in Class 2A with Breese Mater Dei (16-3), both with 29 points. Quincy Notre Dame (20-1) received all 13 first-place votes and 130 points to remain at No. 1. Fieldcrest, which had been No. 2 before losing its first two games, fell from the top 10 to No. 11.

Galena (1A) and Nazareth (3A) retained their top billing while Bolingbrook (19-2) climbed two spots to No. 1 in 4A.