Boys basketball: No. 1 ranked Princeton takes on Dixon

Princeton will put its No. 1 ranking back on the line tonight when it hosts the Dixon Dukes at Prouty Gym.
The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the latest AP Class 2A Poll and have the best record of any boys basketball team in the state at 19-0.
That start is the second best in school history behind the 23-0 start of the 1954-55 Tigers, who finished 32-3 with a fourth-place finish at state.
The Dukes bring in a record of 14-6 and 2-1 in the Big Northern Conference.
Princeton beat its former NCIC rivals at Dixon last year, 67-63.
Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. following the sophomore prelim. This is a make-up game from a previous date which was postponed by weather.
There will be a rivalry game tonight at Hall where the Red Devils (6-13, 2-3) will host St. Bede (6-12, 1-2). It will be their last meeting in Three Rivers Conference play at home with St. Bede moving to the Tri-County next year.
In other area games tonight: LaMoille is at Hiawatha, 5:30 p.m., and La Salle-Peru is at Plano, Bureau Valley is at Mendota and DePue is at Newark, all at 7 p.m.