BCR Roundup for Monday, Jan. 16: Hall girls split at Byron

The Hall girls basketball team split its two games at Byron Monday to finish out the MLK Shootout at 2-2.
The Red Devils opened with a 41-35 win over Forreston. Hall trailed by four points after three quarters and outscored the Cardinals, 15-5, in the fourth quarter to take the win.
Kennedy Wozniak led Hall with nine points, McKenna Christiansen had six points and Toni Newton added five.
Later Monday, Hall fell to Harlem, 49-17. Wozniak again had nine points for the Red Devils (12-9).
On Saturday, Hall opened with a 49-14 win over Durand behind 12 points from Promise Giacometti and 10 from Kennedy Wozniak.
The Red Devils lost to Byron, 41-29, which is coached by Hall alum Eric Yerly. Giacometti scored 12 points again and Newton 10 to lead Hall.
Bureau Valley 54, Orion 46: The Storm overcame a 23-17 halftime deficit to post the win in a Three Rivers crossover at the Storm Cellar Monday. Sophomore Taylor Neuhalfen led the Storm with 18 points, Kate Salisbury added 15 points and Kate Stoller had 13 points.