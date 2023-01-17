January 17, 2023
Bureau County Prep Sports

Basketball notebook: Mac Resetich, Grady Thompson moving up in all-time scoring

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton senior Grady Thompson scored 23 points Saturday to pass John Rumley (right) to become No. 4 all-time in scoring for the Tigers. Thompson now has 1,183 career points, Rumley scored 1,179 from 1976-79. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Hall senior Mac Resetich and Princeton senior Grady Thompson continue to move up their respective schools all-time scoring lists.

Resetich has scored 446 points this year and 1,056 for his career, passing Ken Meek, who scored 1,017 from 1950-52, as the No. 10 all-time scorer for Hall.

The Hall senior will next set his sights on No. 8. Korby Kasperski (2004-08) with 1,101, No. 9. Ryan Peterson (1989-92) with 1,079 and No. 10. Ray Mack (1956-58) with 1,066. Shawn Jeppson is the Red Devils’ all-time leading scorer at 1,829.

Thompson passed up two Tiger greats - John Rumley (1,179) and Matt McDonald (1,140) - over the weekend to become No. 4 on the PHS boys’ all-time scoring list. Thompson scored 28 points in Friday’s win at Newman and came back with 23 more on Saturday in a win over Winnebago.

Rumley, who coached the Tigers from 2000-05 (82-58), winning one regional and one sectional, was in attendance Saturday and congratulated Thompson after the game.

“To pass up a guy like that is a honor,” said Thompson, who played with Rumley’s son, Graeme, at Princeton Christian Academy.

Thompson’s next target is No. 3 Vern Magnuson (1956-59), who scored 1,234 career points. Program leader Joe Ruklick has 1,306, playing just two varsity seasons from 1953-55 for the Tigers’ state teams.

Princeton senior Teegan Davis looks to join Thompson in the 1,000-point club, now with 924 career points through the weekend.

Then there were 3

• With Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s 60-50 loss to Metamora Monday night, Princeton (19-0) is now one of just three undefeated boys teams remaining in the state. Decatur Lutheran and Centralia Christ our Rock are both 17-0

The loss for Sacred Heart-Griffin was its first in 18 games.

The Sacred Heart-Griffin/Metamora game was a rematch of last year’s 3A state title game won by SHG.