Boys basketball: Princeton outlasts Winnebago, improves to 19-0

The No. 1 ranked Princeton Tigers found themselves in a position they’ve only been twice before this season Saturday night at Prouty Gym - down at halftime.
Winnebago took a 21-19 halftime lead and led by as much as four points through the middle of the third quarter.
Like the two previous games against L-P (26-23) and Pontiac (26-21) in which they trailed at the half, the Tigers responded by outscoring their guests 11-2 the rest of the third quarter and 12-6 in the fourth quarter to post a 45-34 nonconference win.
“We’ve really been starting slow lately. Then second half we’ve been kicking it up. Once we come out first three minutes second half we show them what we’re about,” he said.
LaPorte and teammate Grady Thompson said the Tigers needed a game like this to challenge them.
“This will help us for the postseason. It will help us so much. We needed better competition for the team,” LaPorte said.
“I think we needed a game like this just to prepare for the playoffs,” Thompson said. “This is going to be like a playoffs atmosphere. Packed house and everyone’s going to come after us like that.”
Princeton coach Jason Smith said it was good to see the Tigers rise to the challenge.
“That’s a good team. That’s a good postseason win, we call it,” he said. “I think we got challenged two nights in a row. I think Newman gave us a good challenge Friday and then we got a good challenge tonight.
“We’re going to take everybody’s best challenge, there’s no doubt about it. We’re just excited we rise to that challenge.”
The Tigers improved to 19-0 atop the AP Class 2A Poll heading into Tuesday’s home game with Dixon. Do they think about being undefeated?
“Of course. Of course. We’re 19-0 and don’t plan on slowing down any time soon,” LaPorte said.
“It feels as good as it did to be 18-0,” Smith said. “You ask anybody on the team, as a competitor, you don’t want to lose. Winning is everything. To be undefeated with this group of kids, I love it.”
Jaden Horton scored to put the Indians (12-7) up 26-22 midway through the third quarter, the Indians’ biggest lead of the night.
The Tigers began to battle back, tying the game on a putback by Kolten Monroe and a hoop by LaPorte. Two free throws by LaPorte and one by Teegan Davis led to a dunk by Grady Thompson with 1:55 left in the third quarter for a 30-26 Tiger lead.
Thompson added a putback of his own miss for a 33-28 lead at quarter’s end.
The Tigers carried their new-found energy over to the fourth quarter with Davis and Thompson scoring on putbacks followed by a hoop by LaPorte for a 38-29 lead.
Thompson made 3 of 4 free throws, including a technical on the Winnebago bench and buried a 3-pointer. LaPorte added his own free throw to give the Tigers their biggest lead of the night at 45-31.
“We played a better second half. I think we ran a little bit more on them. We did a lot more cutting without the basketball,” Smith said. “It’s a possession by possession game. We talked about that at halftime. ‘You guys have to be patient. You gotta go possession by possession, because that’s the way it’s going to be.’”
Thompson said the Tigers needed a little wake-up call coming in to the second half.
“We knew we were playing good defense, but we knew we had to kick it in on offense and push the ball. I don’t think we did that in the first half,” he said.
LaPorte said “Crashing the boards and playing better defense” were the biggest factors in the Tigers’ second half.
Thompson led the Tigers with 23 points, passing up Tiger great John Rumley (’79) to become the No. 4 all-time scorer in program history. Thompson now has 1,183 career points. Rumley, who was in attendance Saturday, tallied 1,179.
Davis had nine points, LaPorte six and Korte Lawson five.
Ray Maurchie paced Winnebago with 14 points.
Tiger tales: Princeton won the sophomore prelim, 48-40. Jordan Reinhardt led the Kittens with 19 points and Liam Swearingen (10) and Asa Gartin (9) combined for 19 more.