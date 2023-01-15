Boys basketball: Princeton finishes strong in second half, beats Winnebago

The No. 1 ranked Princeton Tigers improved to 19-0 with a 45-34 win over Winnebago Saturday night at Prouty Gym.

The Indians led 21-19 at the half and stayed close at 33-28 after three quarters of play.

The Tigers came on strong to double up their guests, 12-6, in the fourth quarter to finish off the nonconference win.

Senior guard Grady Thompson led the Tigers with 23 points, passing up Tiger great John Rumley (’79) to become the No. 4 all-time scorer in program history. Thompson now has 1,183 career points. Rumley, who was in attendance Saturday, tallied 1,179.

Teegan Davis had nine points, Noah LaPorte six and Korte Lawson five.

Ray Maurchie paced Winnebago with 14 points.

Tiger tales: Thompson passed up Matt McDonald (’92), who had 1,140 career points, on Friday night at Newman. ... Princeton won the sophomore prelim, 48-40. Jordan Reinhardt led the Kittens with 19 points and Liam Swearingen (10) and Asa Gartin (9) combined for 19 more. ... The Tigers will be back in action at home Tuesday vs. Dixon.