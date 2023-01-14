January 14, 2023
Bureau County Prep Sports

Today’s Ticket for Saturday, Jan. 14

By Kevin Hieronymus
sports news

A look at the area’s sports schedule for Saturday, Jan. 14

Boys basketball - Bureau Valley at IVC, 4:30 p.m.; Hall at Serena, 5:30 p.m.; Mendota at Ottawa, 6 p.m.; Winnebago at Princeton, 6:30 p.m.

Boys bowling - St. Bede, Hall-Putnam County at La Salle-Peru Regional, 9 a.m.

Girls basketball - Hall vs. Byron, Hall vs. Durand at Byron MLK Shootout, noon; Princeton at Bureau Valley, 12:30 p.m.

Wrestling - St. Bede, Putnam County-Hall at Kewanee Invite, 9 a.m.; Coal City, Dakota, Tremont at Princeton, 10 a.m.